Green Solvents and Bio Solvents Market Worth 6.5 Billion by 2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- The "Green Solvents & Bio Solvents Market by Types (Lactate Esters, Alcohols, Glycols, Diols, D-Limonene, & Methyl Soyate), Applications (Industrial & Domestic Cleaners, Paints & Coatings, Printing Inks and Others) & Geography - Forecasts to 2018" analyzes green solvents and bio solvents market with respect to market drivers, opportunities, and trends in the diverse geographical regions.



Browse 189 market data tables and 28 figures spread through 343 pages and in-depth TOC on “Green Solvents & Bio Solvents Market by Types (Lactate Esters, Alcohols, Glycols, Diols, D-Limonene, & Methyl Soyate), Applications (Industrial & Domestic Cleaners, Paints & Coatings, Printing Inks and Others) & Geography - Forecasts to 2018”



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Green Solvents and Bio Solvents offer the different characteristics as per the bio solvents manufacturing and their applications requirement in the end products. The materials have high demand at a global level and its manufacturing is mainly dominated by North America, especially U.S. The major industries for bio & green solvents are cleaners, paints & coatings, printing inks, pharmaceutical, and personal care industries.



The bio solvent manufacturing companies and research institutions are infusing high investment for the future advancements and technology of bio and green solvents. These investments are to create bio solvents with similar performance as compared to conventional solvents and environmental friendly, which benefits the green solvents and bio solvents and end-user industry. The North America is the largest region followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. These different regions with countries such as U.S., Germany, U.K., The Netherlands, Japan, China, India, and others are growing markets for bio and green solvents. Major players in North American and European regions include BioAmber, BASF, DuPont, Florida Chemicals, The Dow Chemical Company, Vertec BioSolvents, and others.



U.S. is the global hub for major green solvents and bio solvents manufacturers and their headquarters in North America. Within Europe, most of the major market players are situated in countries such as Germany, Belgium, and The Netherlands



Green Solvents and Bio Solvents demand market is analyzed by considering every possible factor that affects this solvents market. The materials demand is in terms of value & volume market depicts current and future projections according to parallel economic and industrial outlook. This analysis covers major developments, expansions, agreements, and mergers & acquisitions of leading global companies.



Current worth of the global Green Solvents and Bio Solvents market (2012) is $4.0 billion and is estimated to reach $6.5 billion by 2018, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2013 to 2018 under normal conditions. The high demand across the industries such as cleaners, paints & coatings, and printing inks will increase overall materials consumption.



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