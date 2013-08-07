New Materials market report from Markets and Markets: "Green Solvents & Bio Solvents Market by Types (Lactate Esters, Alcohols, Glycols, Diols, D-Limonene, & Methyl Soyate), Applications (Industrial & Domestic Cleaners, Paints & Coatings, Printing Inks and Others) & Geography - Forecasts to 2018"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- The report covers the major Green Solvents and Bio Solvents markets including lactate esters, alcohols, glycols, diols, d-limonene, and methyl soyate solvents. It further divides the market on the basis of types, applications, and geography. The current major solvent types within this market are alcohols, glycols, and diols. The market data for these solvents types is given with respect to volume (thousand tons) and value ($million). The data is based on the demand for all the Green Solvents and Bio Solvents categories.
The total market for Green Solvents and Bio Solvents has been analyzed based on the Porter's five forces model. This gives an idea about the current on goings in the industry at a commercial level. The study provided the value chain analysis with respect to green solvents and bio solvents raw materials and feedstock, manufacturers, and end use. The value chain describes the key contributors to solvents market at different stages from product development to end use.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The impact of different market factors such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities is also illustrated in the report. This is based on the parameters that include impact of a specific market factor (low, medium, high) and the time period over which these will persist. This gives an idea about the major drivers and opportunities, which are of key importance for commercial success of green solvents and bio solvents and its end-user market.
The market is also analyzed based on the patents filed by different industrial participants over a period of time. This elaborates about the latest products and technologies on which the manufacturers have been focusing over the past few years. The report also describes about price patterns of major raw materials and feedstock used for green solvents and bio solvents manufacturing. Along with that, it also focuses on the life cycle of green solvents and bio solvents industry with respect to different regions. These phases include development, growth, maturity, and decline.
The Green Solvents and Bio Solvents market is also classified based on different applications. The industrial and domestic cleaners' application dominate the green solvents and bio solvents market followed by paints & coatings, and printing inks. The market data for all the applications segments is given in the study with respect to volume (thousand tons) and value ($million). The data is based on the demand for all the types and applications segments.
