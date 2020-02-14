Green Spirit Unveils a Range of Carbon Filters

Sheffield, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2020 -- Green Spirit has unveiled its range of carbon filters that includes different types of options that spell top quality at affordable rates.



Green Spirit has gained its reputation as a leading supplier for Hydroponics equipment in the country. It understands that buyers feel daunted by technical jargon used to describe many of these specialised products. That's the reason it offers them clarity on its supplies through simple language that helps them makes informed decisions. Interested buyers can also get professional advice from its team members to make the right choices.



A Carbon Filter is almost essential for everyone who has an indoor growing room. That's because unwanted odours can become a nuisance. These filters work as an exhaust for the used air in the grow room and ensure best air circulation. You might be growing any kind of produce, but the issue of unwanted odours persists. These filters work well in different growing environments including tents.



Green Spirit offers information about its Hydroponic Carbon Filters, which use the power of charcoal to eliminate the smells from growing rooms. They are powerful enough to get rid of every bad smell that is created by the plants to ensure that the growing room is in the best condition. The store also stocks a wide range of options for its customers so that they can make the right choices based on their growing environment and needs.



Some of the options available at the store include:



- Rhino replacement pre-filter is available at the store for £6.49.

- Rhino Filter is available in different sizes and dimensions, and costs £39.99 onwards.

- Mountain air filter is a highly efficient choice and is now for £74.99.

- Buyers can also get their hands on Phresh Inline Carbon filter, which is priced at £168.93.

- Flower Carbon Filter is highly rated for the task and costs £24.99.

- Rhino Filter 12" is available at the store for £214.99.

- Rhino Hobby Carbon Filter can be purchased for £34.95.



Green Spirit offers detailed information about each of these products to put shoppers' minds at rest. They can also get professional support from its knowledgeable team to make the best of the offers on filters that are just right for them.



