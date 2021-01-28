Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2021 -- Green Tea Market in India 2020 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing investment structure of the Green Tea Market in India 2020 Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Hindustan Unilever Limited, Tata Consumer Products Limited, Organic India Private Limited, 24 Mantra Organic, Typhoo India, Twining and Company Limited.



In the past few years, green tea has emerged as a healthy beverage, backed by its perceived health benefits. Regular consumption of green tea is expected to boost the immune system, help maintain body weight, and reduce physical stress. The green tea market in India is expected to reach a value of INR 11.37 Bn by FY 2025, expanding at a CAGR of ~11.59% during the FY 2020–FY 2025 period. Green tea products are available both in offline stores, as well as online e-commerce portals such as Amazon and Flipkart.



Market Influencers

Consumers' improved awareness on leading a healthy lifestyle is fueling the growth of the green tea market in India. The prevalence of obesity and cardiovascular diseases has increased the demand for green tea. However, higher price of green tea as compared to black tea and people's lack of awareness regarding green tea as a wellness product is deterring the market growth.



The COVID-19 pandemic has severely impacted tea producers across the world. The green tea market in India suffered huge losses due to stalled imports from China and Iran. Since the nationwide lockdown coincided with the harvest season of the first flush tea, the first tea leaves of the season could not be plucked on time due to lack of manpower, leading to a supply shortage across the country. Logistics constraints due to the lockdown resulted in transportation challenges, which disrupted supply chain. As a result, the price of tea skyrocketed. In July 2020, tea price increased to INR 283.53 per kg year-on-year basis, up from INR 162.09 per kg in July 2019, in Guwahati, Assam.



Some extract from Table of Contents

- Overview of Green Tea Market in India 2020 Market

- Green Tea Market in 2020 Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (2019-2025)

- Green Tea Market in 2020 Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2019-2025)

- Green Tea Market in 2020 Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2019-2025)

- Green Tea Market in 2020 Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)

- Green Tea Market in 2020 Competitive Situation and Trends

- Players/Suppliers High Performance Pigments Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

- Analyze competitors, including all important parameters of Green Tea Market in 2020

- Green Tea Market in India 2020 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

- Marketing Strategy Analysis, Research Conclusions



