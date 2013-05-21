Green Tea Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2011 - 2018 Available by MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2013 -- Green tea is prepared using the leaves of camellia sinensis undergoing minimum oxidation during its processing. Green tea is the fastest growing segment in the overall tea industry owing to its properties of providing health benefits to the consumers. In the overall market China is the biggest producer and exporter of green tea, whereas Asia Pacific as a whole represents the largest market for green tea. Countries like China, Hong Kong, Middle East, Taiwan and Japan are the major markets for green tea in Asia Pacific market. Europe represents the fastest growing market for green tea owing to increased health awareness among consumers.



Some of the major factors driving the global market for green tea include growing consumer awareness for healthy and safe products and the growing number of people suffering from obesity, cancer digestive disorders and many more diseases. Green tea is believed to reduce the effect of cancer cells, LDL cholesterol, cures body and headaches and helps in fat reduction. It is expected that by 2015 the overweight population will exceed the mark of 1.5 billion, which in turn will propel the demand for green tea in the years to come. This reports segments the global green tea market by type as Green tea bags, iced green tea, green tea instant mixes and other types. The green tea market by flavors is segmented as lemon, aloe vera, cinnamon, vanilla, jasmin, basil, wild berry and other.



Some of the major players in the global green tea market include AMORE Pacific Corp, Associated British Foods LLC, DSM Nutritional Products, Nestle S.A., Numi Organic Tea, Oregon Chai Inc, Tetley GB Ltd, Northern tea Merchants Ltd among others.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



