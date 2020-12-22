Green Technology and Sustainability Market Witness the Growth of $36.6 Billion by 2025

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/22/2020 -- According to a research report "Green Technology and Sustainability Market by Technology (IoT, AI & Analytics, Digital Twin, Cloud Computing), Application (Green Building, Carbon Footprint Management, Weather Monitoring & Forecasting), Component, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", size to grow from USD 11.2 billion in 2020 to USD 36.6 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 26.6% during the forecast period. The increasing awareness related to environmental concerns and the growing consumer and industrial interest in the use of clean energy resources is driving the adoption of green technology and sustainability solutions and services in the market.



Browse 189 market data Tables and 36 Figures spread through 217 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Green Technology and Sustainability Market - Global Forecast to 2025"



Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=224421448



The services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The component segment comprises solutions and services. The overall services segment has a major influence on the green technology and sustainability market. These services help lower operational costs, increase the overall revenue, and improve business productivity and performance. The solution segment is estimated to account for a larger market size during the forecast period.



The blockchain segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The green technology and sustainability market by technology has been segmented into IoT, AI and analytics, digital twin, cloud computing, security, and blockchain. Various startups are already using blockchain as a tool to make energy grids more accessible and sustainable by promoting data sharing in real time. Energy-intensive cryptocurrency mining has caused a spike in carbon emission, and hence blockchain is capable of driving innovation in the field of green technology. The cloud computing technology segment is expected to have the largest market size during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the benefits of the cloud to provide real-time remote access to data through sensors, satellite images, and weather.



The crop monitoring segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The green technology and sustainability market by applications has been segmented into carbon footprint management, green building, water purification, water leak detection, fire detection, soil condition/moisture monitoring, crop monitoring, forest monitoring, weather monitoring and forecasting, air and water pollution monitoring, and sustainable mining and exploration. The green building segment is projected to account for the largest market during the forecast period. Technologies, such as AI and analytics, IoT, predictive maintenance, and blockchain, find multiple use cases in this application and have the potential to change how buildings are designed, built, and managed. The crop monitoring segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing need to remotely monitor the health and condition of crops and enable farmers to implement timely interventions that ensure optimal yields at the end of the season.



Request Sample Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=224421448



Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The green technology and sustainability market has been segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and Latin America. North America is projected to account for the largest market size by 2020, majorly due to the broad base of green technology and sustainability vendors in the region. Vendors are focused on R&D and integration of advanced technologies to serve the challenge of climate change and the increasing levels of emissions, pollution, and waste. The APAC is expected to be a favorable market for investments and has the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the focus of developing countries, such as China, India, and Singapore, on the integration of advanced technologies to enhance business processes.



Key players in the green technology and sustainability market include GE (US), IBM (US), Enablon (France), Salesforce (US), Microsoft (US), Schneider Electric (France), Engie Impact (US), Intelex (Canada), Enviance (US), Sensus (US), LO3 Energy (US), Isometrix (South Africa), Taranis (Israel), Trace Genomics (US), ConsenSys (US), CropX (Israel), Hortau (US), IOT Solutions and Consulting (Europe), Pycno (UK), MineSense Technologies (Canada), WINT (US), OIZOM (India), Treevia (Latin America), SMAP Energy (UK), and Accuvio (Ireland). These companies are continuously innovating to enhance their green technology and sustainability capabilities for better efficiency and reliability, thereby paving the way for the global green technology and sustainability market to emerge as a mainstream technology.



Major vendors in the green technology and sustainability market include GE (US), IBM (US), Enablon (France), Salesforce (US), Microsoft (US), Schneider Electric (France), Engie Impact (US), Intelex (Canada), Enviance (US), Sensus (US), LO3 Energy (US), Isometrix (South Africa), Taranis (Israel), Trace Genomics (US), ConsenSys (US), CropX (Israel), Hortau (US), IOT Solutions and Consulting (Europe), Pycno (UK), MineSense Technologies (Canada), WINT (US), OIZOM (India), Treevia (Latin America), SMAP Energy (UK), and Accuvio (Ireland).



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.



Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.



MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com