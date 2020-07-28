Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/28/2020 -- The latest 73+ page survey report on Green Technology Market is released by HTF MI covering various players of the industry selected from global geographies like North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy) & Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC). A perfect mix of quantitative & qualitative Market information highlighting developments, industry challenges that competitors are facing along with gaps and opportunity available and would trend in Green Technology market. The study bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2019 and estimated till 2026*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and were profiled in current version are Adani Power Limited, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, Exide Industries Limited, Suzlon Energy Limited, Tata Chemicals Limited , Tata Power Limited, Thermax Limited, Ampere Vehicles Private Limited, Hero Electric Vehicles Private Limited, Mahindra Electric Mobility Limited.



Be the first to knock the door showing potential that Green Technology market is holding in it. Uncover the Gaps and Opportunities to derive most relevant insights from our research document to gain market size.



Click to get Green Technology Market Research Sample PDF Copy Here@https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/2702872-green-technology-market-1



Market insights

The green technology market in India is mostly dominated by green energy; electric vehicles, and water and wastewater treatment are the other key market segments. In terms of installed capacity, the green energy sector stood at 87.02 GW in FY 2020 and has set a target to reach 275 GW of installed capacity by FY 2027. In terms of sales volume, the electric vehicles market in India reached 156,000 units in FY 2020, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 66.90% during the FY 2018-FY 2020 period. In terms of revenue, the market for water and wastewater treatment in India is estimated to reach INR 2,141.60 Bn in 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 12.28% during the forecast period.



Impact of COVID-19:

The outbreak of COVID-19 has led to severe disruption in the solar energy supply chain since India is highly dependent on China for the sourcing of PV modules. The import of solar modules and cells dropped by 76.4% in the first quarter of CY 2020 as compared to the first quarter of CY 2019. Furthermore, the nationwide lockdown resulted in a halt in construction activities in the second quarter of CY 2020. The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) directed green agencies to consider the pandemic as force majeure (unprecedented events or circumstances beyond human control) and allowed a blanket extension of 30 days beyond the lockdown period for all renewable energy projects.



The interruption in the global supply chain and logistics has created lucrative opportunities for domestic players of the green technology market to enhance the self-sufficiency of the country. The government has stressed on the indigenous production of solar cells, PV components and Lithium-ion battery. The government's focus to establish India as the manufacturing hub for electric vehicles has been pushed by the supply chain disruption in China, which is currently the leading manufacturer. Furthermore, the major turmoil created in the fossil fuel market during the pandemic has increased reliance on green energy owing to its flexibility and cost-effectiveness.



Get Discount of 20-50% on Immediate Purchase on various license type, Limited period Offer @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/request-discount/2702872-green-technology-market-1

Quantitative Data:



Market data break-up by regions, Type & Application/End-users

- Green Technology Market Revenue & Growth Rate by Type (Historical & Forecast)

- Green Technology Market Revenue & Growth Rate by Application (Historical & Forecast)

- Green Technology Market Revenue, Volume & Growth Rate by Each Country Specified, Application & Type (Historical & Forecast)

- Green Technology Market Revenue, Volume* & Y-O-Y Growth Rate by Players (Base Year)

Qualitative Data:



It would include sections specific to market dynamics and the trending factors affecting or driving the growth of the market. To list few names of sections covered are

- Green Technology Industry Overview

- Green TechnologyMarket Growth Drivers, Trends & Restraints

- Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Green Technology Market

- Gaps & Opportunities in Green Technology Market

- Market Entropy** [Highlighting Aggressiveness or Strategic Moves of Industry Players]

- PESTLE Analysis (360 degree view of market)

- Porters Five Forces Model (competitive rivals, potential new market entrants, suppliers, customers, and substitute products)

- Patent & Trademark Analysis** [Licenses, Trademarks & Approvals]

- Competitive Analysis (Landscaping SWOT Analysis of each Players/Manufacturers Profiled in Study)

- Green Technology Market Development and Insights etc. [Covers Product/Service Launch, Innovation etc]

- Investment & Project Feasibility Study**



Important Features that are under offering & key highlights of the Green Technology market report:



1) What are the companies profiled in basic version of report? Is it possible to customize list

Players that are currently profiled in the the study are "The outbreak of COVID-19 has led to severe disruption in the solar energy supply chain since India is highly dependent on China for the sourcing of PV modules. The import of solar modules and cells dropped by 76.4% in the first quarter of CY 2020 as compared to the first quarter of CY 2019. Furthermore, the nationwide lockdown resulted in a halt in construction activities in the second quarter of CY 2020. The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) directed green agencies to consider the pandemic as force majeure (unprecedented events or circumstances beyond human control) and allowed a blanket extension of 30 days beyond the lockdown period for all renewable energy projects.". Yes list can also be customized, a maximum of 5-6 players can be swapped with the list of your target competition.



** List of players mentioned may vary in the final report subject to Name Change / M&A activity in recent year. Final confirmation about the players would be provided by research team depending upon the difficulty of survey.



Buy Latest 2020 version of Green Technology Market Study @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/buy-now?format=1&report=2702872



2) What all regions or countries covered? Can we have list of country of my choice?

Currently, basic version research report is focusing on regions such as Adani Power Limited, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, Exide Industries Limited, Suzlon Energy Limited, Tata Chemicals Limited , Tata Power Limited, Thermax Limited, Ampere Vehicles Private Limited, Hero Electric Vehicles Private Limited, Mahindra Electric Mobility Limited. List of countries can be customized as per your interest and final confirmation would be dependent upon feasibility test and data availability in research repository.



3) How can we include Segmentation / Market breakdown of Business Interest? Is it possible to get information on Market Makers

Yes, inclusion of additional segments is very much possible subject to data availability and difficulty of survey. At times our client request for market makers information that can be covered on special request after considering requirement with Analyst group of HTF MI.



** Depending upon the requirement the deliverable time and quote will vary.

To comprehend Green Technology market sizing in the world, the Green Technology market is analyzed across major global regions. HTF MI also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.



- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

- Middle East & Africa: Israel, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, North African Countries and South Africa.

- Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, NORDIC Countries, Spain, and Russia.

- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.



Browse for Full Report at @: https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/2702872-green-technology-market-1



Actual Numbers & In-Depth Risk & Return Analysis of Green Technology Market with opportunities Available in final Report.



Thanks for reading full article, contact us at sales@htfmarketreport.com to better understand in-depth research methodology and sound approach behind this study adopted by Analyst of HTF MI.



About HTF Market Report

HTF Market Report is a wholly owned brand of HTF market Intelligence Consulting Private Limited. HTF Market Report global research and market intelligence consulting organization is uniquely positioned to not only identify growth opportunities but to also empower and inspire you to create visionary growth strategies for futures, enabled by our extraordinary depth and breadth of thought leadership, research, tools, events and experience that assist you for making goals into a reality. Our understanding of the interplay between industry convergence, Mega Trends, technologies and market trends provides our clients with new business models and expansion opportunities. We are focused on identifying the "Accurate Forecast" in every industry we cover so our clients can reap the benefits of being early market entrants and can accomplish their "Goals & Objectives".