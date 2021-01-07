Green Technology May Lead to Long-Term Landlord Savings

Coral Gables, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2021 -- Seek the assistance of an energy auditor. Energy auditors can identify places where it is possible to make energy-efficient tweaks. For instance, spots where heat escapes and drives up the bill. Don't forget to reach out to the utility as it may offer energy auditing for a reduced rate or even for free.



The Federal Business Energy Investment Tax Credit is a great means of going green for business owners. Depending on what technology is selected, it's possible to get about 30 percent of costs as a tax credit. Examples where the technologies can be useful are heating water, generating light, and even heating a home. The credit is available until 2022, but the longer a landlord waits, it could be smaller.



Solar electricity would ultimately yield benefits if landlords can be patient with the investment. It can take years to recoup the cost of investing in a solar panel. Solar panels, however, are increasingly becoming less expensive and the return on investment is increasing as a result.



Look into bathroom and kitchen sinks with aerator technology. Aerators create a no-splash current due to the merger of water and air. With no excessive water consumption, residents can look forward to better high water pressure.



