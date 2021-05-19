Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2021 -- HTF MI offers comprehensive outlook on Green Technology & Sustainability Market forecasted till 2026. The Green Technology & Sustainability market has observed substantial growth over the years owing to noteworthy innovations that created awareness among end users and ultimately pushing the demand. Researchers have precisely examined the key impacting factors like drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities to help the buyers in planning and deliver actionable insights to gain prominent position in the competition. The standard version of study profiles a mix of players that includes market leaders as well as emerging players such as General Electric, IBM, Microsoft, Enablon, Enviance, Sensus, Taranis, Trace Genomics, Lo3 Enegry, Consensys.



Summary

Global Green Technology & Sustainability Market is valued approximately USD 6.9 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 27 % over the forecast period 2019-2026. The Green Technology & Sustainability refers to technologies that are environmentally friendly Energy efficiency, health and safety concerns, recycling, renewable resources, and more all go into the making of a green product or technology. The increasing awareness about environmental concerns has driven the growth of this market. The rising consumer and industrial interest for using clean energy resources are enhancing the adoption of green technology and sustainability solutions and services. The increasing adoption towards healthy environment and day to day sustainability of consumers increases the demand for green technology solutions throughout the world. Green technology offers less effective climatic changes and pollution which enable healthy atmosphere for living beings. Furthermore, consumer awareness towards healthy lifestyle and adoption of reusable products will enhance the growth of Green technology & sustainable market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.



The regional analysis of global Green Technology & Sustainability market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share generating region in the global green technology and sustainability market. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as consumer awareness towards healthy lifestyle and adoption of reusable products would create lucrative growth prospects for the Green Technology & Sustainability market across Asia-Pacific region.



Major market player included in this report are:

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology:

Internet of Things

Artificial Intelligence & Analytics

Digital Twin

Cloud Computing

Security

Blockchain



By Application:

Carbon Footprint Management

Green Building

Water Purification

Water Leak Detection

Fire Detection

Soil Condition/Moisture Monitoring

Crop Monitoring

Forest monitoring

Weather Monitoring & Forecasting

Air & Water Pollution Monitoring

Sustainable Mining & Exploration



Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026



Target Audience of the Global Green Technology & Sustainability Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors



Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Green Technology & Sustainability Market Definition and Scope

Chapter 3. Global Green Technology & Sustainability Market Dynamics

Chapter 4. Global Green Technology & Sustainability Market Industry Analysis

Chapter 5. Global Green Technology & Sustainability Market, by Technology

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Green Technology & Sustainability Market by Technology, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Green Technology & Sustainability Market Estimates & Forecasts by Technology 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. Global Green Technology & Sustainability Market, by Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Green Technology & Sustainability Market by Application, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Green Technology & Sustainability Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

....Continued



