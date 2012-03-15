Green Tree Partnerships and La Salle University’s Annual Autism Conference Shares Best Practices for ASD Individuals

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2012 -- The focus on knowledge sharing has made Green Tree Partnerships and La Salle University’s joint venture a fruitful and prominent one. Once again, both institutions have teamed up to present the Sixth Annual Autism Conference--Building Bridges: Supportive Practices from Birth to Adulthood--on Friday, May 4 at 8:00 a.m. Taking place at La Salle University’s Student Union Building, this annual gathering has become the go-to place for professional development, education and inspiration.



The conference attracts not only parents of children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), but it also garners the attention of teachers, psychologists, advocates, doctors and many others desiring to learn about best practices and therapies that will subsequently aid in creating a better quality of life and future for individuals on the spectrum. The event offers 19 different workshops, a tailor-made children’s program, ACT 48 and APA Credits and an exhibit hall filled with resources for the autism community.



Dr. Peter F. Gerhardt’s keynote address will provide a brief overview of some of the more relevant challenges to effective intervention with adolescents and young adults. He will offer recommendations toward improving outcomes leading to lives of competence, dignity, and quality. He is the Upper School director of the McCarton School based in New York City and is also the founding chair of the Scientific Council for the Organization for Autism Research.



The Center for Disease Control estimates that an average of 1 in 110 children in the U.S. has an Autism Spectrum Disorder. Autism Spectrum Disorders are a group of developmental disabilities that can cause significant social, communication and behavioral challenges. They affect each individual in different ways, and can range from mild to severe.



When Green Tree Partnerships, a division of Green Tree School, one of Philadelphia’s oldest institutions for autistic and special needs students launched the conference, it did so in hopes of strengthening and supporting individuals on the autism spectrum, their families and the professionals who assist them.



Registration for this event is underway. The cost is $40 for parents/students; all others pay $80. Registration includes a continental breakfast, lunch and all workshops. Children must be six years old and up to participate in activities. Scholarships are available for parents needing financial support.



Independence Blue Cross and CORA Services are two sponsors of this conference.



To register and review a detailed list of workshops, visit http://www.gtpartnerships.org/GTP_NewsEvents.html or call (609) 518-1259.



About Green Tree School and Green Tree Partnerships

Green Tree School is a civic-minded institution of devoted educators and caring professionals, specializing in working with Autistic populations. The organization has served students with special needs since 1957, marking over 50 years of progressive educational achievement and innovation. Yearly, Green Tree School serves up to 250 children diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder, serious emotional disturbances and preschool developmental delays.



Since 2006, our Green Tree Partnerships program has taken its expertise into local schools and community agencies to help professionals there develop their services for special needs students. Through consultation, conferences, and workshops, GTP is helping Philadelphia-area schools build their capacities to educate all students and create safe, productive learning environments.



To contact Green Tree Partnerships or Green Tree School, call (215) 843-4528 x200 or visit www.gtpartnerships.org.



About La Salle University

La Salle University, dedicated in the traditions of the Christian Brothers to excellence in teaching and to concern for both ultimate values and for the individual values of its students, is a private Roman Catholic University committed to providing a liberal education of both general and specialized studies.



La Salle’s LADDER Family Center develops programs that serve families affected by Autism. To contact La Salle University, call (215) 951-1000 or visit www.lasalle.edu.



About the Green Tree – La Salle University Partnership

Green Tree has partnered with La Salle on projects associated with the education and treatment of students on the Spectrum since 2005. Student teachers have been trained in Green Tree classrooms and Green Tree professionals have been involved in the design and implementation of La Salle’s graduate certificate in Autism Education. Currently the staffs and faculties of both institutions are exploring a host of new collaborations that will benefit those with ASD, their families, and the professionals who work with them.