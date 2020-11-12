New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2020 -- The global market for green truck logistics market is expected to record significant growth in the future. This industry is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 16.2% by the end of the year 2027. As the world is rapidly moving towards eco-friendly methods of living, the laws on commercial vehicles are getting stricter, boosting not only green truck logistics but all industries that have implemented eco-friendly methods for operations. The report gives a clear and precise picture of how the sector is faring presently and its prospects for the future.



The report studies the factors that are likely to influence the growth of the Green Truck Logistics market. The report includes the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Green Truck Logistics industry. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market size, market share, and market growth and its estimation through the forecast years on the basis of the COVID-19 crisis. The report is attuned to the recent COVID-19 crisis and its impact on the global market. The report explores the present and future impact of the pandemic and provides an insight into the market scenario in the post-pandemic world.



The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and provides an analysis of the key companies operating in the industry. The top players operating in the industry are Dongfeng Motor Corporation, Hino Motors, Daimler (Mitsubishi Fuso), Paccar Inc., Isuzu.



The Green Truck Logistics industry is segmented into:



By Type (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2017–2027)



Plug-in Hybrid

Fuel-cell Electric

Battery Electric



By Truck Type (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2017–2027)



Light

Medium Duty

Heavy Duty



By Application (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2017–2027)



Logistics, Municipal

Construction, Mining

Others



Regional Outlook of Green Truck Logistics Market:



The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Green Truck Logistics market is analyzed on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.



Benefits of Global Green Truck Logistics Market Report:



Comprehensive analysis of the changing market dynamics

A futuristic outlook on different factors influencing the market

An 8-year forecast of the market growth and expected revenue growth

Ease of understanding of the market, key segments, and their future growth

In-depth analysis of the competitive landscape to give an advantageous edge for the companies

Extensive insight into the market with in-depth analysis of the segmentation



The Green Truck Logistics Market Report Offers:



Deep insights into the Green Truck Logistics market landscape

Key details about the regional segmentation of the Green Truck Logistics market

Analysis of the crucial market trends with regards to both current and emerging trends

Comprehensive impact analysis of COVID-19 pandemic on the Green Truck Logistics industry

Extensive overview of the key manufacturers and prominent players of the industry

Comprehensive study of the market segmentation and recent developments



