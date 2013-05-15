Green Way Pergolas Offers a No Obligation Quote

New Holland, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2013 -- Homeowners are always looking for new and interesting ways to upgrade the look of their home, but they do not want to spend an inordinate amount of money to make this dream possible. Green Way Pergolas helps customers buy pergola kits that enhance the appearance of the backyard, without breaking the bank. The vinyl pergolas available through Green Way can be designed to meet a custom order through the no obligation quote feature of Green Way’s website. Potential customers can describe the project and Green Way will give an estimate on the total cost of the project.



Vinyl pergolas are designed with a solid 4”x4” core that is then covered with vinyl. This enables the vinyl to have the integrity of a solid structure, with the quality appearance of vinyl. Because vinyl does not warp or rot, the structure will look good for many years, providing a long term solution to the outdoor seating needs of homeowners.



Green Way has a number of pergola options, and many customers buy pergola kits . Customers who buy pergola kits can either get a free standing pergola, or can get one that connects to an existing structure. Both types of vinyl pergolas provide protection from direct sunlight, giving homeowners a comfortable place to sit and enjoy their backyards. The two styles available are the Tuscany and Garden Spot Models. The Tuscany models are more expensive, but have the best vinyl pergolas available. The Garden Spot models are cheaper and have the benefit of not looking as clunky as the Tuscany models.



Customers who wish to buy pergola kits cannot go wrong with the products available at Green Way Pergolas. As a family owned company in Lancaster County, they are committed to personal service and ensuring that customers get the product that they envision to meet their needs.



FOR MORE INFORMATION: Visit http://www.vinyl-pergola-kits.com or call (855) 209-8098.