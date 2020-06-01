Greenambit Infrastructure Offering Lucrative Real Estate Investment Opportunities in Goa

Goa, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/01/2020 -- Greenambit Infrastructure is the proponent of an eco-elegant lifestyle where life is celebrated amidst greenery, serenity and luxury. The builder's debut project, the Calissa, is RERA (Real Estate Regulatory Authority) approved, nestled in Calangute, North Goa. The project is in line with Greenambit Infrastructure's mission to promote organic existence by bridging the gap between man and nature. A sequence of similar Greenambit homes Goa is under development across some of the posh areas in Goa for high worth individuals seeking investment options to diversify their portfolio. The purchases are backed by clear titles, transparent transactions, appropriate financial assistance from the leading banks, and several money-saving perks.



The spokesperson at Greenambit Infrastructure recently stated, "Goa is a tiny state with a big presence on the Indian tourism and economic landscape. From NRIs to celebs to entrepreneurs, to industrialist and businessman, everyone has developed a predilection for Goa. With Goa offering stunning locales, vibrant culture and nightlife, round the year festivities, delectable cuisines and drinks, it's easy to guess why. Data suggests the state attracts staggering 541,480 foreign tourists yearly from across the globe, which is 12% of the total tourist inflow to India. The crime rate here is one of the lowest while the literacy rate is third highest in India, 88.7%."



At 15.7 per 1000 people, Goa has the lowest birth rate, highest road network density, and the highest GDP per capita – twice as that of India. Attribute it to equitable climate and clean air, the state boasts of the lowest death rate, 6.7 per 1000 people. A total of 16 Special Economic Zones (SEZs) are coming up here, making it a global emerging destination for knowledge-based industries. The rental market is also on the up, as Goa continues to top the occupancy rates at 89.9%. Despite the slowdown caused by COVID 19, people who know about Goa property prices speculate higher rentals and profits to investors, as Goa has been largely unaffected.



The spokesperson further stated, "Goa's economy is based on the business model of rentals. Plus, the real estate prices are on the rise. So, it makes sense to invest in 1 BHK flats in Goa for adequate returns or rentals. Greenambit Infrastructure has a tradition of supporting investment needs with fully furnished 1 BHK apartments in some of the exotic and high footfall areas. A typical Greenambit property is located at a walking distance from public transport stations, pubs, cafes, beeches, and other local excitements. Greenery is a common fixture across all our offerings, and so are state of the art facilities for a healthy, opulent and organic lifestyle." Greenambit Infrastructure is particular about construction quality. From exteriors to interiors and design to execution, every aspect is well catered to ensure lasting value for investors. The builder adheres to a well-defined environmental policy, which reflects in environment-friendly practices, energy-efficient lighting, use of renewable resources, and eco-activity methods.



About Greenambit Infrastructure

Greenambit Infrastructure is a real estate builder keen on taking occupants closer to nature. The builder has been associated with lifestyle homes in Goa that promote eco-elegant living. Greenambit Infrastructure is currently the leading source for investors looking for Goa holiday homes .