Greenaway Residential Continues to Go from Strength to Strength

Crawley, West Sussex -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/12/2012 -- Leading Crawley letting agents Greenaway Residential have had a triple celebration this week. Not only was is it their twelfth anniversary on the 1st September, but rightmove.com listed them as Crawley’s busiest letting agent for August and the icing on the cake is they have just completed a record month for new lets agreed. Managing Director Darren Greenaway said ‘despite August traditionally being a quiet month we are over the moon with the results produced. It seems that that last few month’s hard work had paid dividends with everything coming together at the same time. I am very happy for the team who are the ones who should always be congratulated. We hope that we can continue to be the leading letting agents in Crawley for many more months to come’.



As house prices remain subdued the residential rents have continued to rise steadily on the back of a lack of supply and continued influx of potential tenants coming into the area. With continuing expansion of Gatwick Airport by the new owners and the relocation of Nestle’s head office from Croydon as well as several other companies relocating into the area there seems to be no sign of this bullish trend easing.



However Greenaway Residential Estate Agent Crawley has continued to see signs of house prices stabilising and on some types of properties a small increase in activity and prices over the summer months. It is widely believed that house prices will remain pretty consistent in the UK for the next two years as the economic downturn works its way through many economies.



Despite the current economic outlook for many businesses, Greenaway Residential Estate Agents Horley office is still on target to open towards the end of 2013. This has always been a focus of Darren Greenaway as he worked and lived in the town for many years. The competition is fairly strong as there are already many established estate agents in Horley, but the company remain optimistic that within the first trading year they will have a firm foot hold.



Greenaway Residential Estate Agents would welcome an opportunity to talk to anyone who is thinking of letting or selling their property in the Gatwick Airport area in the towns of Crawley, Horley, East Grinstead, Burgess Hill and Haywards Heath. All market appraisals are free of charge and obligation.