Greenaway Residential Estate Agents Awarded at the Estate Agency of the Year Awards 2012

Crawley, West Sussex -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2012 -- On Thursday 6th December, approximately 600 leading estate agents and conveyancing lawyers descended upon The Lancaster London Hotel opposite Hyde Park for The Estate Agency of The Year Awards ceremony. The winners received their awards from celebrity guest, Rebecca Addlington.



The awards ceremony was the culminating event of a rigorous and thorough judging process carried out by a panel of industry experts who assessed initial entry submissions before conducting an extensive review of the entrants which included hundreds of telephone interviews and mystery shopping exercises. The whole judging process was overseen by The Property Ombudsman; Christopher Hamer.



The awards have become increasingly competitive with the standard of entries rising ever higher than ever before. Now in its 10th year, these awards are firmly established as the most sought-after and difficult to win in estate agency. Over 5,000 offices were represented this year, but only the very best of the best were crowned as winners.



Greenaway Residential Estate Agents in Surrey and West Sussex, winners of the Best Website were delighted to receive the award. Darren Greenaway commented “we are all delighted to receive the award as it is some recognition for the hard work we have done throughout the year”.



A website listing all the winning companies with comments from the judges as to why they won can be found at www.estateagencyoftheyear.com



Peter Knight, Chairman of the event organisers Estate Agency Events commented



“When we set up the awards ten years ago our goal was to encourage, identify, highlight, reward and promote best practice in Estate Agency - a decade on we now have a competition that is without question the most sought after prize in the industry as well as being the longest established. Each year the quality and quantity of entries considerably increases and the winners can be very proud in the knowledge that they have beaten some seriously good competitors.”



The main awards were sponsored by Zoopla Property Group the UK’s most comprehensive property website whilst the specialist categories were sponsored by some of the industry’s leading suppliers including Aspasia, Audio Agent, Brief Your Market, iam-sold, LIVE, Moneypenny, MoveWithUs, MyHomeMove, Ravensworth, Reapit, Safe Move Scheme, Vebra and WhatHouse.co.uk



For more information about Greenaway Residential Estate and Lettings Agents in West Sussex visit us online .