Greenaway Residential Offers Online Estate Agent Services

Crawley, West Sussex -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/24/2012 -- Greenaway Residential Estate Agents provides a complete range of services which includes residential sales, lettings and property management. Nowadays, the role of online agents is getting more and more popular. If a property owner wants to sell or rent his house, the letting agents in Horley gets his property registered immediately on the market. People can get full specifications of the registered property on the Greenaway residential website, whenever they want. With the property specifications, it's easier to read about reviews and almost everything available on the real estate market.



Greenaway Residential, the independent Estate Agents, based in Crawley covers the areas of Crawley, Horley, East Grinstead, Haywards Heath and Burgess Hill including the smaller villages in between the towns like Charlwood, Copthorne, Sharpthorne, Rusper, Balcombe and Forest Row. While renting or selling property, some important decisions have to be taken, such as tagging the property with its appropriate cost and how to sell it. These estate agents fully assist you in renting and selling your home. These letting agents in Horley act in the behalf of any seller and carry the whole responsibility to the property or house depending on the requirements of the buyer.



Property owners list their property for rent in Crawley on the Greenaway Residential website. With the property specifications; it's easier to get details about the property and other offers which are suitable for the customers. Customers can get different types of properties such as apartments, studio flats, detached homes, semi-detached homes or terraced homes on their website. The procedure is quicker, more efficient, and more beneficial.



Besides providing the buying, selling and renting services, Greenaway Residential also provides services such as conveyance, insurance, financial services, land development and many more. Their professional and experienced team is committed to giving all their customers, whether buyers, vendors, landlords or tenants, an excellent professional service representing great value for money.



Greenaway Residential Estate Agents is fully independent Estate and Letting Agency that was established in 1999 by Darren Greenaway. They are renowned letting agents in Crawely who specialize in Residential Property Sales, Lettings and Property Management, Financial Services including mortgages, pensions and financial planning. They have formed a strong working partnerships with other service providers linked to the property industry enabling us to arrange mortgages, insurance and conveyance.



To learn more visit https://www.greenawayresidential.com/.