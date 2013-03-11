Greenbuy Energy Introduces Home Improvement Program to Install Energy Efficient Measures at No Upfront Cost

Sheffield, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2013 -- Greenbuy Energy has introduced a government-backed energy efficient home improvement program called the Green Deal . Available to homeowners, tenants, and landlords, the initiative provides households in England and Wales with a way to qualify for the Green Deal Cashback Scheme. The more work done in each house, the more cash one can receive in return for the energy savings – in some cases, customers can receive over £1,000.



The Green Deal includes about 45 different types of improvements which can help warm up homes or better manage how energy is used. Professionals can install boilers, double glazing, solar panels, and more. Funding for the program is linked to a property’s energy bill. It is repaid through energy savings one can attain by having energy efficient improvements to their home. This also provides an alternative to the rising fuel costs in the country, and adds their property to the list of those converting to more energy efficient solutions with a Green Deal in Sheffield and other areas.



Additional improvements include biomass boilers, air source heat pumps, cavity wall insulation, duct insulation, and efficient hot water showers, systems, and taps. Other energy efficient products such as flue gas heat recovery systems, gas-fired condensing boilers, and ground source heat pumps are available for installation as well. Consumers can also expect high-quality, professional work, while free assessments are also available and can be booked online.



With the energy savings and Green Deal payments, homeowners, landlords, and tenants can save in addition to avoiding the high fuel costs in Great Britain. Customers can sign up for Green Deal in Sheffield , Barnsley, Rotherham, and many other communities. For more information, go to Greenbuy Energy website at www.greenbuyenergy.co.uk/



Greenbuy Energy is a company specializing in energy efficient products and is involved with the Green Deal program in Sheffield and Doncaster. The company employs qualified professionals to install energy efficient solar panels and other systems for homeowners, tenants, and landlords. It is up to date on the latest energy efficiency standards and now has a showroom in Doncaster for the public to visit its team and learn about the technology.



