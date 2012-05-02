GreenCoffeeBeanBenefits.com Features Helpful Articles and Reviews About Green Coffee Bean Extract

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2012 -- According to statistics, about two-thirds of adults in the United States are currently overweight or obese. Carrying excessive pounds has been linked to a variety of serious health issues, including type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular problems, joint pain, and much more.



In an effort to shed their extra weight, many people have tried various types of diets, many of which involve restricting calories. Since maintaining this type of eating plan can be extremely difficult due to constant hunger pangs, most dieters end up quitting and end up regaining any lost weight.



A natural supplement has rapidly grown in popularity for its apparent ability to help people lose weight once and for all, but without cutting back on the amount of calories they are consuming.



Green coffee extract has been clinically proven to help with weight loss, and Dr. Oz has even given it his stamp of approval. As a result, many overweight and obese people would like to try the product to see if it can also help them. But before spending their hard-earned money on the green coffee extract weight loss supplement, many people would like to know why and how the product works, as well as where they can find the highest quality brand.



A website has been getting a lot of attention lately for its comprehensive and helpful information about pure green coffee extract.



GreenCoffeeBeanBenefits.com contains educational articles about the revolutionary new diet product and how it works in the body to promote weight loss. For those who would like to buy green coffee extract, the website also includes links that allows people to purchase Green Coffee Pure, a pure green coffee supplement that is of the highest possible quality.



As an article on the website noted, green coffee bean extract has become the top selling diet supplement on the market today, mainly due to a recently-published research study that was conducted at the University of Scranton in Scranton, Pennsylvania.



“In the study, 16 overweight adults between the ages of 22-46 were given one of three supplements,” the article said, adding that the subjects were either given a 750mg low dose of pure green coffee extract, a 1,050 mg high dose of pure green coffee extract, or a placebo.



“After 22 weeks, researchers weighed the participants. They found that the participants lost on average, about 17 pounds.”



The researchers were initially baffled by these results, mainly because the subjects were eating an average of 2,400 calories a day during the study. Further study found that green coffee bean extract contains a chemical called chlorogenic acid, which inhibits the body from producing glucose, and also tells the liver to start burning off fat for energy.



