GreenCoffeeExtractBenefits.com Gives the Lowdown on the New Wonder Weight-loss Supplement

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2012 -- We are continually bombarded with statistics about the percentage of people who are either obese or overweight. These figures are worrying because people who carry too much weight run a much higher risk of developing severe health problems. The medical profession is keen to tell people that all they need to do to reduce their weight is to eat a healthy diet and take more exercise.



Everyday the TV companies broadcast adverts for weight-loss supplements that are specifically designed to speed up the weight-loss process. There are so many of these supplements on the market these days, people wanting to lose weight are understandably confused.



One supplement that has been in the news a lot recently is green coffee extract. The product received a real boost when Dr Oz labelled it: “The miracle bean that burns fat”. The surge in interest in green coffee extract has led to GreenCoffeeExtractBenefits.com getting a lot of attention lately.



GreenCoffeeExtractBenefits.com explains that a research study conducted earlier this year found that people who took green coffee bean extract over a twenty-two week period lost an average of eighteen pounds. Whilst that might not sound spectacular, the researchers were amazed by the calorie intake of the participants.



“Researchers noted that the average caloric intake of each participant was about 2,400 calories per day, which is much higher than the normal caloric intake needed for weight loss. Even more amazing was the lack of exercise among each participant, with participants only burning off about 400 calories per day from exercise,” the site exclaims.



The website goes on to explain that green coffee beans contain a substance called chlorogenic acid, which prevents the liver from storing fat and causes a dramatic increase in metabolism, sometimes doubling or tripling the rate.



GreenCoffeeExtractBenefits.com contains a plethora of editorial content about the supplement. Visitors to the site who want to purchase green coffee extract weight loss supplements will find helpful resources to determine if the product is right for them.



A menu bar at the top of the home page directs visitors to an FAQ page as well as further information about green coffee supplements and a review of green coffee pure.



