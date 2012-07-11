GreenCoffeePure.com Offers Media Trending Supplement With the Purest Extract

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2012 -- Dieting is hugely popular in the US. The estimated number of dieters comes in at around 72 million, and they spend as much as $55 billion a year on dietary products and supplements designed to increase weight loss.



One product that seems to have inherited the mantle of media attention from other supplements is green coffee bean extract. Coffee has long been known to accelerate metabolism, which in turn helps keep fat from forming, but drinking coffee in large enough doses also has some unpleasant side effects, both physiologically and behaviorally.



The supplement uses science to take the active ingredients from green coffee beans and remove the side-effect causing chemicals. Green Coffee Pure is the purest green coffee bean extract on the market, and after much success has launched its website to allow users to make huge savings by buying direct online.



The website uses plain English written content to introduce the product, as well as high quality imagery to explain clearly and concisely the all-natural ingredients used in the supplement, and hosts testimonials from TV experts and video testimonials from the products users, all attesting to its efficacy in assisting weight loss. The supplement currently has over 1,600 fans on Facebook and the number continues to grow.



The site also wears its credentials on its sleeve by offering a sixty day money back guarantee and an A+ business accreditation from the Better Business Bureau. The site also has full contact details and an extensive FAQ section answering common questions by first time buyers and regular users alike on how to use the product to maximum effect.



A spokesperson for the site explained how the supplement works, which in turn has been the secret to its success, “By isolating the chlorogenic acid compound in a concentrated extract, scientists are able to reduce the amount of caffeine present in pure green coffee extract. While some caffeine remains, levels are much lower than the equivalent amount of caffeine that would be ingested by drinking coffee. This helps eliminate the “jitteriness” that can be associated with high coffee intake, while still promoting higher metabolism. As a result, the researchers concluded that green coffee “holds great promise as a fat-burning, health-improving herbal supplement.”



