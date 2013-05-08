GreenFellas Gardening and Fencing North London Successful in Launching New Blog

Cheshunt, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2013 -- Last January 7, 2013, the GreenFellas Fence Installers updated its official website with a blog account dedicated to offering experts’ tips from the provider of the best landscaping and Fencing Services North London has to offer. Only four months into the new venture, the company has already posted at least 78 blog entries to provide tips and solutions to almost any inquiries and problems regarding gardening and fencing.



Gardeners from all parts of the world are benefiting from the blog entries uploaded on the site. Aside from the number of accolades and positive testimonials that the company has been receiving for its quality and timely services, many gardeners have also expressed their appreciation of the free online information that GreenFellas has provided. “It was my first time to start on a gardening project, and I had no idea what I was doing. Thanks to GreenFellas, it only took me a few clicks to get all the information I needed. Their team was also very polite and quick in answering my queries. I’d be sure to contact them to assist me with my garden landscaping and fence installation”, a resident from Edmonton, Enfield said.



Mr. David Harris, Director of GreenFellas, is proud of the continuous success the company has been enjoying for more than 15 years. According to him, they have been able to help more than 5000 satisfied customers turn their dream garden into reality with their full range of fencing materials and services. A company based and established on the town of Cheshunt, North London, the GreenFellas Gardeners offers professional aid in turfing, landscaping, and Garden Fencing North London, particularly in Southgate, Highgate, Crouch End, Muswell Hill, and in the London Boroughs of Enfield and Barnet.



To know more about the company and to request for services from the GreenFellas Gardening and Fencing North London team, visit their office located at 8 Green Close, Cheshunt, Waltham Cross, North London, EN8 8TU, email them at info@fenceinstallersnorthlondon.co.uk or contact them through 0800-955-7672. They can also be reached 24/7 thru their official website at www.fenceinstallersnorthlondon.co.uk .



About GreenFellas

For the past 12 years our expert gardeners North London team have been providing expert landscape gardeners in North London that offer landscaping, turfing and garden fencing North London, Enfield, Southgate, Barnet, Finchley, Crouch End, Muswell Hill and Highgate.



For Media Contact

GreenFellas

8 Green Close,

Cheshunt,

Waltham Cross,

North London

EN8 8TU

Tel: 0800 955 7672

Email: info (at) fenceinstallersnorthlondon.co.uk

Website: http://www.fenceinstallersnorthlondon.co.uk/