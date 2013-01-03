Greenfellas Launches Garden Fencing Services in North London

North London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2013 -- Greenfellas is one of the leading fencing installers North London has to offer that provides excellent garden landscaping services. It is one of the most reputable professional fencing and gardening firms all over the continent. The company’s dedicated technicians specialize on turf installation, decking, garden shed construction, and most especially, garden fencing.



People who want to enhance the landscape of their gardens can hire the company to install new fences, create flowerbed sleepers, set up artificial grasses, replace turfs, and deck gardens. The company’s minimum fee when it comes to garden landscaping is £99.00. On the other hand, turf installation starts from £149.00 and garden fencing starts from £199.00.



Greenfellas’ garden fencing in North London services are limited on Northern London and its surrounding areas. The company can provide its customers with fence panel installation, concrete post fencing, boundary fences installation, garden gate repairs, and almost every type of timber garden fencing operation. A few of those fencing types are Trellis Fencing, Feather Edge Fencing, Close Board Fencing, and Traditional Overlap Fencing.



The company’s customers do not need to worry about their fences since this company has a Full Public Liability Insurance. In addition, all fence posts are always set two feet below the ground with a strong concrete mix for sturdiness. Moreover, the company’s employees only use galvanized nails for extra durability of the fences they will install.



Customers can contact this company that provides excellent garden fencing in North London has to offer at 07707-143584 or 0800-955-7672 to get free quotes. Greenfellas’ office is always open on Monday to Friday at 9 AM to 7 PM, and on Saturday to Monday at 10 AM to 4 PM.



About Greenfellas

Greenfellas provides garden fencing and fencing installation services in North London. Aside from fixing lawns and fencing, Greenfellas also cleans driveways, garden furniture, playing areas, walls made of stone, patios, walkways, and driveways. The company can clean and restore any type of surfaces. To make sure that the company will get the job done, the company’s cleaning and restoration team uses a state-of-the-art industrial-grade pressure washer rotary water machine system. That system is capable of removing oil stains, weeds, algae, moss, and tire marks.