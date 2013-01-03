GreenFellas Offers Fence Installation Services in North London

North London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2013 -- Garden landscaping in North London has never been easy nowadays since people there can just hire Greenfellas to do it for them. Greenfellas is a garden landscaping and fencing service provider. As of now, people consider it as the number firm in terms of lawn and garden works in North London.



Landscape gardeners in North London have been dependent to Greenfellas when they have tasks in their gardens that they cannot fix alone for almost 15 years now. A few of these tasks are garden constructing, bark laying, graveling, shed installation, lawn laying, and garden fencing. On the other hand, the company also provides garden cleaning services for those people who do not have the time to do it themselves.



The team of garden landscapers of this company is simply the best across London. The members of that team give excellent decking installation services. Many of their customers in Wood Green, Finchley, Hampstead, Muswell Hill, and Crouch End testified that they would never hire any other gardening service provider for their yards.



One of the secrets the company is best in terms of decking and fencing is its dedication on only providing quality pressure treated decking timber. Using only that kind of timbers can make the company confident that no decking installation operations will have any issue for many years after it.



Also, the company offers the most cost effective service around Northern London. Its quality decking installation service’s price starts from £499.00, which is reasonable. If future customers want to know more about this company’s pricing scheme, it will be best for them to call the company or visit its website.



About Greenfellas

There is no doubt that the best garden landscaping North London has to offer only comes from Greenfellas. Safe Contractor has approved this company as trustworthy. And this company and its site, which is at fenceinstallationnorthlondon.co.uk, are registered with www.localandtrusted.com.