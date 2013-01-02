GreenFellas Offers Garden Fencing and Cleaning Services in Barnet EN5

North London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2013 -- Greenfellas is the company people in Barnet EN5 trust when they need to hire expert gardeners in Barnet to fix issues on their lawns and gardens. The company is committed to giving residents around the area garden landscaping and fencing. And the company does it best to make sure it can respond to any work order immediately on any given day.



Few of the specific services this company provides are jungle clearance, weeding, lawn mowing, tree pruning, hedge pruning, garden clearance, and garden tidy ups. On the other hand, the company is an excellent supplier of best gardening materials across North London. Folks around Barnet EN5 are confident that whenever they call Greenfellas, its employees, which are the excellent gardeners in Barnet has to offer, will get the job done.



In addition, when it comes to the company’s garden technicians, they are experienced, knowledgeable, fully trained, and friendly. They also provide tips and ideas on how their clients can improve their gardens. As of now, no customer has filed a complaint against any of the company’s employees.



In case a person in Barnet EN5 wants to do some hard landscaping on his garden or lawn, Greenfellas can provide it to him. The company can help the customer in terms of pond landscaping, patio restoration, path cleaning, garden walling, flowerbed raising, decking, garden building, and garden fencing.



On the other hand, the company also offers soft landscaping services. Some of these services are weed removal, bark laying, turfing, tree cutting, hedge trimming, and tree planting. Moreover, customers can rest assured that the garden work this company will do in their yards is insured.



Customers can find more information about this company’s garden services in Barnet on Greenfellas’ website. This website is located at www.fencinginstallationnorthlondon.co.uk. If they want to call instead, they can reach the company at 07707-143584 or 0800-9557672. They must remember that they need to talk to Dave. Furthermore, customers can call these numbers if they want to receive free estimates or quotes.



We offer Gardening Service, Landscaping & Installers Of Garden Fencing in North London.