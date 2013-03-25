Greenfellas Offers Gardening Services for as Low as £99

Waltham Cross, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2013 -- Greenfellas continue to offer superior garden services in North London and nearby areas. The good news is, garden owners can avail of these special services without spending too much.



Homeowners who want to improve their garden landscape can consult the company on new fence installation, setting up flower bed sleepers, adding artificial grasses, replacement of turfs and enhancing deck gardens. Garden landscaping starts at £99, turf installation starts from £149 and garden fencing North London starts from £199.



The company’s gardening services are now limited on North London and nearby areas. It specializes in concrete post fencing, fence panel installation, and repairs of gate and boundary fences. Greenfellas is proud of its team of experts in garden fencing who have enough experience and expertise to deliver superb services. Clients can choose a material from available choices and the company will transform them into a remarkable fence for your garden.



In dealing with this company, clients will have peace of mind since Greenfellas is awarded with Full Public Liability Insurance. Moreover, all fencing North London installations are buried two feet under the ground and supported with durable mix. Personnel also use galvanized nails to make sure the installation is extra durable.



In the past few years, the company has experienced servicing clients with varied needs. Most of the clients have acquired a new home and requires garden clearance and garden fencing North London. To save time, they have decided to hire services from Greenfellas.



Interested parties can contact Greenfellas for superior garden landscaping and fencing North London services. It is best to call Dave at 07707 143584 or the Greenfellas office at 0800-955-7672 for free quotes. The office is also open for visitors every Mondays to Fridays 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM and on Saturdays to Mondays at 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM. Email: info@fenceinstallersnorthlondon.co.uk



Greenfellas

8 Green Close

Cheshunt

Waltham Cross

North London

EN8 8TU