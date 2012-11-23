Greenforce Now Offers Eco- Friendly Cleaning Using Non-Toxic and Biodegradable Cleaning Products

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/23/2012 -- Greenforce, the original Eco-friendly House Cleaning Company in San Francisco, now offers eco- friendly cleaning, using non-toxic and biodegradable cleaning products. They also provide cleaning services to pet owners, parents, asthma and allergy sufferers, and those who want to save their energy for things other than cleaning house.



Greenforce is a trusted name for Carpet Cleaning in San Francisco. Carpet cleaning includes vacuuming them with powerful commercial HEPA filtered allergen removing vacuums. Only HEPA filter vacuum removes 99.97% of the allergens that pass through vacuum carpets and furniture–favorite hiding places for dust mites and allergens. They provide the customized services according to customer's requirement with no extra charges. Their four-step process of carpet cleaning is unique of its own kind which is sure to leave a beaming smile on customer's face.



Greenforce also provides professional Window Cleaning Services in San Francisco. Their Window cleaners use only squeegees and specialized tools to clean glass so that there are no streaky look left by paper towels and spray chemicals. Their Window Cleaning also includes post construction polishing or paint removal service to give added beauty to them.



Greenforce is built by its worker-owners who are experienced cleaning professionals. They are licensed, insured and bonded. Their teams have been providing the Bay Area with cleaning services (originally starting as Pacific Window Washing and Greenway Maid). They offer significant bonus and reward programs to all team members to maintain the highest quality maid service, as judged by their clients.



About Greenforce

Greenforce was established in the year 1993 and since then they have been providing cleaning services. It is said to be the original Eco-friendly cleaning company in San Francisco. The idea for Greenforce is to find a reliable cleaning service and green cleaning products. Greenforce continually researches new cleaning products that are both safe and effective. To know more visit: http://www.greenforce.biz/ or call 415 673 3266 for a free estimate.