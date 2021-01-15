Greenhouse Film Market to Witness Robust Growth by 2027 : Top Players Plastika Kritis S.A., Armando Álvarez Group, Ginegar Plastic Products Ltd., RKW Group

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2021 -- Market Size – USD 6.31 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 10.2%, Market Trends – Improving agricultural production efficiency



Greenhouse films protect crops from harsh weather and pests, ensure sufficient watering, allow a greater diversification in crop yield, and minimize thermal shock within the day. Rising consumers' requirement for all year access to fresh food products increased the need for efficient crop production and advanced crop protection methods. According to Emergen Research, the global Greenhouse Film Market is estimated to gain a market value of USD 13.15 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 10.2%.



Key market participants include Plastika Kritis S.A., Armando Álvarez Group, Ginegar Plastic Products Ltd., RKW Group, POLIFILM EXTRUSION GmbH, Berry Global, Inc., Agriplast Tech India Pvt Ltd, GROUPE BARBIER, A.A. Politiv Ltd., and Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation



Market Drivers

Increasing requirement for greenhouses worldwide has led to an exponential increase in greenhouse films' utilization to augment plant growth and reduce waste. A surging necessity for long-term UV resistance and pesticides resistance has increased the need for advanced greenhouse films in the agriculture industry. Moreover, extensive research and development activities to augment the greenhouse films' stabilization with accurate light stabilizers and UV absorbers is anticipated to bolster the market growth for greenhouse films in the projected period. Additionally, the lack of arable land across the globe is driving the need for greenhouse films, thereby driving the market growth.



Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific is forecasted to account for the largest industry share during the projected timeline due to the escalating population and the increasing demand for food products. The presence of severe climate conditions and limited water supply in the region has augmented the demand for greenhouse films in the region as hey ensure adequate watering and protect crops from harsh environmental conditions. This has, in turn, boosted the market expansion.



Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

1. Linear Low-density Polyethylene (LLDPE)

2. Low-density Polyethylene (LDPE)

3. Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA)

4. Others



Thickness Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

1. 80 to 150 Microns

2. 150 to 200 Microns

3. More than 200 Microns



The report analyzes the leading players of the global Greenhouse Film market by inspecting their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions, and their target markets. This report also includes an exhaustive analysis of their product profiles to explore the products and applications their operations are concentrated on in the global Greenhouse Film market.



