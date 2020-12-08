Greenhouse Horticulture Market May Set New Growth: Netafim, Certhon, Hort Americas

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/08/2020 -- Greenhouse Horticulture Market Comprehensive Study is an expert and top to bottom investigation on the momentum condition of the worldwide Greenhouse Horticulture industry with an attention on the Global market. The report gives key insights available status of the Greenhouse Horticulture producers and is an important wellspring of direction and course for organizations and people keen on the business. By and large, the report gives an inside and out understanding of 2020-2025 worldwide Greenhouse Horticulture Market covering extremely significant parameters.



Key Players in This Report Include,

Dalsem Horticultural Projects B.V. (Netherlands), Harnois Greenhouses (Canada), Netafim Ltd. (Israel), Richel Group S.A. (France), Vanderhoeven Greenhousebuilders BV (Netherlands), Certhon (Netherlands), Hort Americas LLC (United States), Rough Brothers Manufacturing, Inc. (United States), Trinog-xs (Xiamen) Greenhouse Tech (China) and VEK Adviesgroep (Netherlands)



Brief Summary of Greenhouse Horticulture:

Greenhouse horticulture is the production of horticultural crops under, within or sheltered by structures to provide modified growing conditions and/or protection from pests, diseases, and adverse weather. It includes the use of greenhouses and glasshouses, shade houses, screen houses, and crop top structures. Controlled environment horticulture is the most recent and sophisticated form of greenhouse horticulture. It is sometimes also referred to as controlled environment agriculture. Controlled environment horticulture combines high technology greenhouses with hydroponic (soilless) growing systems. Controlled environment horticulture makes it possible to consistently and reliably control or manipulate the growing environment and effectively manage nutrition, pests, and diseases in crops. According to AMA, the market for Greenhouse Horticulture is expected to register a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period to 2025. This growth is primarily driven by Government Initiatives Promoting Greenhouse Horticulture, Increasing Urbanization, Increasing Demand for Healthy Food and Improvements in CO2 Extraction Technologies for Greenhouses.



Market Drivers

- Government Initiatives Promoting Greenhouse Horticulture

- Increasing Urbanization

- Increasing Demand for Healthy Food

- Improvements in CO2 Extraction Technologies for Greenhouses



Market Trend

- The Increasing Significance of LED Growth Lights in Greenhouse Horticulture



Restraints

- High Costs Associated With Greenhouse Horticulture



Opportunities

- Emerging Demand from Developed as well as Developing Countries



The Global Greenhouse Horticulture Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below: by Type (Glass Greenhouse, Plastic Greenhouse, Others), Application (Vegetables, Ornamentals, Fruit, Others)



This research report represents a 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the Global Greenhouse Horticulture Market. Furthermore, it offers massive data relating to recent trends, technological, advancements, tools, and methodologies. The research report analyzes the Global Greenhouse Horticulture Market in a detailed and concise manner for better insights into the businesses.



Regions Covered in the Greenhouse Horticulture Market:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Key Points Covered in the Table of Content:

Chapter 1 to explain Introduction, market review, market risk and opportunities, market driving force, product scope of Greenhouse Horticulture Market;

Chapter 2 to inspect the leading manufacturers (Cost Structure, Raw Material) with sales Analysis, revenue Analysis, and price Analysis of Greenhouse Horticulture Market;

Chapter 3 to show the focused circumstance among the best producers, with deals, income, and Greenhouse Horticulture market share 2020;

Chapter 4 to display the regional analysis of Global Greenhouse Horticulture Market with revenue and sales of an industry, from 2020 to 2022;

Chapter 5, 6, 7 to analyze the key countries (United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan), with sales, revenue and market share in key regions;

Chapter 8 and 9 to exhibit International and Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Trade Type Analysis;

Chapter 10 and 11 to analyze the market by product type and application/end users (industry sales, share, and growth rate) from 2020 to 2026

Chapter 12 to show Greenhouse Horticulture Market forecast by regions, forecast by type and forecast by application with revenue and sales, from 2020 to 2025;

Chapter 13, 14 & 15 to specify Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source of Greenhouse Horticulture market buyers, merchants, dealers, sales channel.



