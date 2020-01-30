Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2020 -- Global Greenhouse Horticulture Market report from Adroit Market Research's viewpoint



Adroit Market Research analyzes the greenhouse horticulture market from a global as well as local perspective in its recent business intelligence study. The greenhouse horticulture market reached ~US$ 24.0 billion in 2018. Further, the report suggests that the greenhouse horticulture market is anticipated to reach ~US$ 41.85 billion in 2025 with a CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period.



Currently, greenhouse market is witnessing lot of traction due to its considerable use in food production throughout the globe. Some of the food crops widely grown in greenhouses include tomato, cucumber, and sweet pepper. Other crops include vegetables like zucchini, lettuce, eggplant, snap beans, celery, watermelon, muskmelon, summer squash, cabbage, radish, Welsh onion, and asparagus.



Based on application, the ornamentals segment is projected to offer massive growth opportunities during the forecast period. This category captured over 35% share of the greenhouse horticulture industry in 2018. The high revenue generation potential of this segment is assisted by the rising significance of floriculture. Floriculture, which includes cut flowers, various potted flowering plants, herbaceous perennials and foliage plants accounts for the largest share in the ornamentals segment. Growing consumer demand for flowers for various purposes including gifts and personal use (decoration) and funerals is expected to augment the demand of this segment during the forecast period.



In 2018, Europe dominated the global greenhouse horticulture market owing to the rapid greenhouse cultivations across Europe. Cultivation of ornamentals is a key driver for the economic growth of Netherlands. The country enjoys a leading position in greenhouse cultivation and vegetable exports across the globe. Favorable climatic conditions coupled with sustained innovation in technologies and use of modern techniques in greenhouse horticulture cultivation, are some of the other factors which has rendered it as the world leader in global greenhouse horticulture market.



The competitive landscape of the global greenhouse horticulture market is fragmented owing to the presence of several players. The major key players include Hortimax, Harnois Greenhouses, Dalsem, Priva, Ceres greenhouse, Certhon, Van Der Hoeven, Rough Brothers, Inc., Hoogendoorn, Trinog-xs (Xiamen) Greenhouse Tech Co., Ltd., Netafim, and Top Greenhouses, Richel.



Key segments of the global greenhouse horticulture market



Covering Material Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)





- Plastic



- Glass





Application Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)





- Ornamentals



- Edibles





Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)









- North America



- Canada



- Mexico



- Europe



- Spain



- Netherlands



- Rest of Europe



- Asia Pacific



- India



- Japan



- China



- Rest of APAC



- Latin America



- Middle East & Africa





