Greenhouse Horticulture Market to See Huge Growth by 2028 : Harnois Greenhouses, Certhon, Hort Americas, Trinog-Xs

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Global Greenhouse Horticulture Market Insights, to 2028"



Major players profiled in the study are:

Dalsem Horticultural Projects B.V. (Netherlands), Harnois Greenhouses (Canada), Netafim Ltd. (Israel), Richel Group S.A. (France), Vanderhoeven Greenhousebuilders BV (Netherlands), Certhon (Netherlands), Hort Americas LLC (United States), Rough Brothers Manufacturing, Inc. (United States), Trinog-xs (Xiamen) Greenhouse Tech (China), VEK Adviesgroep (Netherlands)



Scope of the Report of Greenhouse Horticulture

Greenhouse horticulture is the production of horticultural crops under, within or sheltered by structures to provide modified growing conditions and/or protection from pests, diseases, and adverse weather. It includes the use of greenhouses and glasshouses, shade houses, screen houses, and crop top structures. Controlled environment horticulture is the most recent and sophisticated form of greenhouse horticulture. It is sometimes also referred to as controlled environment agriculture. Controlled environment horticulture combines high technology greenhouses with hydroponic (soilless) growing systems. Controlled environment horticulture makes it possible to consistently and reliably control or manipulate the growing environment and effectively manage nutrition, pests, and diseases in crops.



On 24 Oct 2017, Rough Brothers, Inc. (RBI) has announced the launch of HopsHouse, a single-solution greenhouse designed to optimize yields through integrated systems and precision farming. It is the initial single-solution hydroponic greenhouse for year-round hops growth and harvests, anywhere from 2-5 times a year. HopsHouse will provide breweries and growers a competitive advantage, supplying a fresher and more local product- straight from the bine to the brewery.



The Global Greenhouse Horticulture Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Glass Greenhouse, Plastic Greenhouse, Others), Application (Vegetables, Ornamentals, Fruit, Others)



Market Opportunities:

- Emerging Demand from Developed as well as Developing Countries



Market Drivers:

- Government Initiatives Promoting Greenhouse Horticulture

- Increasing Urbanization

- Increasing Demand for Healthy Food

- Improvements in CO2 Extraction Technologies for Greenhouses



Market Trend:

- The Increasing Significance of LED Growth Lights in Greenhouse Horticulture



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



