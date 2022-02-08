Greenhouse Irrigation System Market to See Huge Growth by 2027: Toro, Lindsay, Rivulis

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Greenhouse Irrigation System Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Greenhouse Irrigation System market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include:

The Toro Company (United States),Lindsay Corporation (United States),Netafim Ltd. (Israel),Rivulis (Israel),Jain Irrigation Systems (India),Valmont Industries Inc. (United States),Richel Group (France),Rain Bird Corporation (United States),EPC Industries Limited (India),Nelson Irrigation Corporation (United States),Irritec S.p.A. (Italy)



Definition:

Greenhouse irrigation systems provide the optimum use of water by eliminating wastage across greenhouse farms. In recent years, farmers are unable to cope up with irregular climatic conditions which result in the development of greenhouse irrigation systems globally. Additionally, various countries government support farmers to adopt greenhouse agriculture. This, in turn, the major driving agent in the growth of the greenhouse irrigation system market.



Market Trends:

- Adoption of Smart Irrigation System and Surge in Greenhouse Areas



Market Drivers:

- Need to Focus Efficient Use of Water in Agriculture Sector Globally

- Increasing Disposable Income and Rising Number of Population across the World



Market Opportunities:

- Increasing Demand of Better Quality Crops, Optimum Plant Growth and Yield in both Developing and Developed Nations

- The Growth in Adoption of Innovative and Various Farming Solutions Globally



The Global Greenhouse Irrigation System Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Drip Irrigation Systems, Sprinkler Irrigation Systems, Boom Irrigation Systems, Capillary Irrigation System), Application (Vegetables, Flowers & Ornamentals, Fruit Plants, Nursery Crops), Greenhouse Type (Small, Medium, Large), Power Source Type (Renewable, Non-Renewable)



Global Greenhouse Irrigation System market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



