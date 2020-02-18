Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2020 -- Greenhouses are places for growing plants in a controlled environment. Increasing population is expected to boost growth of the global greenhouse market over the forecast period. For instance, according to projections by Population Reference Bureau (PRB) included in the 2018 World Population Data Sheet, the world population is expected to reach 9.9 billion by 2050, up 2.3 billion or 29% from an estimated 7.6 billion people in 2018.



Increasing demand for food is expected to propel growth of the market. For instance, according to World Economic Forum, by 2050, the demand for food is expected to increase by 60% compared to 2016. Moreover, increasing initiatives by government and private organization to promote sustainable agriculture to meet growing food demand is also expected to aid in growth of the market. For instance, the United Nations has set ending hunger, achieving food security and improved nutrition, and promoting sustainable agriculture as the second of its 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for the year 2030.



Increasing trend of rooftop farming is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global greenhouse market. For instance, a 14,000m² farm is set to open in the south-west of Paris in the spring of 2020. Moreover, several governments worldwide are implementing laws for rooftop vegetation, which is also expected to contribute to the growth of the market. For instance, in 2015, the Government of France passed a law mandating that all rooftops of new commercial buildings must be covered in either plants or solar panels.



The market is witnessing the increasing adoption of smart greenhouses, owing to the benefits of smart greenhouses such as operational efficiencies, reduce energy consumption, and improve the production of warm-season crops.



Major players in the market are focused on adopting M&A strategies to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in January 2020, Gibraltar Industries, the parent company of Rough Brothers, acquired Thermo Energy Systems, a Canada-based greenhouse manufacturer. Moreover, players in the market are also focused on adopting partnership and collaboration strategies to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in January 2020, Revol Greens entered into an agreement with Equilibrium to develop a 16-acre greenhouse at Tehachapi, California.



- Major players operating in the global greenhouse market include Texas Greenhouse Company, Stuppy Inc., GreenTek Inc., Palram Industries, Atlas Manufacturing, Inc., Nexus, Conley, Ludy Greenhouse Manufacturing Corporation, Rough Brothers, and DutchGreenhouses



Region Segmentation:



North America Country (United States, Canada)

South America

Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)



Type Segmentation:



Product Type Segmentation:

-- Gable

-- Flat arch

-- Raised dome

-- Sawtooth

-- Skillion



Industry Segmentation:

-- Residential

-- Commercial



