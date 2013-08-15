Greening Solution Offers Certified Green Roof System

Fujian, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- Landscape construction and green roof system are followed by www.greening-solution.com a number of industries in order to create greenery. Plastic gardening materials are largely used nowadays as they can offer both durability and elegance. Good quality green roofs and related products are offered to customers by Greening Solution from Leiyuan Industrial Company Limited. The company promises to deliver certified products and services to clients from more than 20 countries in the world. Plastic grass pavers of different models are made available to the public through the website greening-solution.com.



One of the clients of Greening Solution says, "I like my business cooperation with Leiyuan Company, they gave their ideas and explain in detail, which help me a lot and more than what I expected. What we need is not only the products, but also after-sale service, such as the instruction, they are very good business partners."



Greening Solution offers grass reinforcement products to customers after continuous research and Green Roof System development processes, which are done to meet all the requirements of service seekers. Minimum maintenance is said to be required for the green roof system from Greening Solution as it is designed with innovative technology to ensure durability and reliability.



Ground reinforcement is also guaranteed with the supplied products from this plastic gardening materials manufacturer. MP-S30A Water Storage Tray/Roof Water-Drainage System and MZ-438 Ground Reinforcement/Driveway Grass Paver are featured as the hot selling products on the website, greening-solution.com. MZ-T130 Plastic Land Landscaping Material/Wall Greening System and MG-30 Plastic Gutterway Drain Cover/Gutterway are some of the new product offerings from Green Solution.



The website says, "Based on the concept of ¡°Pursuing the utmost of quality and service¡±, Leiyuan is committed to providing vast customer service with sincere cooperation and establishing a win-win business relationship."



Potential customers can choose from the listed products like Green Roof System Materials, Plastic Grass Pavers Grid, Ground and Grass Reinforcement Products, Drain Cover, Drainage and Storage Board for Green roofs, Plant Container and finally Vertical Greening Materials.



The company promises to provide all these products with the features of cost-effectiveness and international standards. Greening Solution by Leiyuan Industrial Company Limited has been honored with World Green Roofs Innovative Technology Award, Quality Management System Certification and by Min Quan Chamber of e-Commerce.



To get more information about Green Roof System, visit http://www.greening-solution.com.



About Leiyuan Industrial Company Limited

Leiyuan Industrial Company Limited aims to provide good quality plastic gardening Green Roof System materials to customers from all over the world. Advanced equipment is used to manufacture the products for landscape construction and city greening purposes. Simple and innovative designed products are delivered at reasonable prices.



Media Contact

Leiyuan Industrial Company Limited

Address: #6-501, Zhonglianhuating

Quanzhou, Fujian

China 362000

Tel: +86-595-2278-8697

+86-18965739397

Email: greening@leiyuan.cn

Facebook: sales05@leiyuan.cn

URL: http://www.greening-solution.com