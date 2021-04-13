Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Investor Alert: Investigation of Takeover

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/13/2021 -- An investigation on behalf of investors, who currently hold shares of Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN), was announced concerning whether the takeover of Greenlane Holdings, Inc. is unfair to NASDAQ: GNLN stockholders.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain officers and directors of Greenlane Holdings, Inc. breached their fiduciary duties owed to NASDAQ: GNLN investors in connection with the proposed acquisition.



On March 31, 2021, Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) and KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: KSHB) announced that they have entered into a merger agreement, pursuant to which KushCo Holdings, Inc. will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Greenlane Holdings, Inc. Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, KushCo Holdings, Inc.'s stockholders will receive approximately 0.2546 shares of Greenlane Holdings, Inc. Class A common stock for each share of KushCo Holdings, Inc. common stock (the "Base Exchange Ratio"), subject to adjustment as described below.



However, given that the majority stockholder of Greenlane Holdings, Inc., which is an affiliate of two directors of Greenlane Holdings, Inc., has already entered into a support agreement with Greenlane and KushCo, pursuant to which it has agreed to support and vote 100% of its voting power in favor of certain actions required to consummate the Transaction, the investigation concerns whether the offer is unfair to Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN stockholders. More specifically, the investigation concerns whether the Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN Board of Directors undertook an adequate sales process, adequately shopped the company before entering into the transaction, maximized shareholder value by negotiating the best price, and acted in the shareholders' best interests in connection with the proposed sale.



Shares of Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) closed on April 12, 2021, at $5.63 per share.



