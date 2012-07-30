GreenLeaf Properties Helps Secure New Racetrack Land

Lincoln, NE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2012 -- Since it’s early beginnings in Chadron, Nebraska at the start of the Chicago World’s Fair in 1893, horse racing has enjoyed a cult following. Good news for racing fans and Lincolnites alike - GreenLeaf Properties has helped secure new land for Lincoln’s racetrack! After nearly four years searching for a new location, Greenleaf Properties will be giving Lincoln’s racetrack a new home and a new opportunity to cater to many Nebraska residents and visitors.



The new racetrack development will be conveniently located in southwest Lincoln at Highway 77 and West Denton Road. The new facility will feature a full grandstand, a 1-mile track, and provide enough space for up to 1,000 horses.



Rick Kiobalsa, Associate Broker of Greenleaf Properties, says “We’re very excited about the racetrack moving to its new location. We think it’s a great attraction in Lincoln and a welcome opportunity for the community to get involved in such a fun activity.” He also calls the new addition “a new front door for Lincoln.”



GreenLeaf Properties, also known as GLP, is a full-service commercial real estate firm serving clients in and around Lincoln, Nebraska. GLP’s agents possess extensive knowledge regarding commercial property, realty, and leasing options. Their dedication and experience gives them the ability to handle any commercial real estate needs.



For more information on this exciting development, please visit http://www.greenleafproperties.com/