Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd (GLRE) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis market report to its offering

This SWOT analysis and company profile is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to gain a better understanding of the company's business.



WMI's 'Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd (GLRE) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis' report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format.



WMI strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about 'Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd' for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

Provides analysis on financial ratios along with a competitor benchmarking section.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees.



Reasons to Buy

Quickly enhance your understanding of the company.

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.

Obtain yearly profitability figures.



Key Highlights

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (Greenlight Capital Re) is a reinsurance company based in the Cayman Islands. The company offers a range of specialty property and casualty reinsurance products. Its casualty reinsurance products comprise general liability reinsurance, marine liability reinsurance, motor liability reinsurance and professional liability reinsurance. The company's property reinsurance products include motor physical damage reinsurance, commercial lines reinsurance and personal lines reinsurance. Its specialty reinsurance products comprise financial risk reinsurance, health reinsurance, medical malpractice reinsurance and workers' compensation reinsurance. Greenlight Capital Re distributes its products principally through reinsurance brokers. The company operates through two subsidiaries: Greenlight Reinsurance, Ltd. (Greenlight Re) and Greenlight Reinsurance Ireland, Ltd. (GRIL). Greenlight Capital Re is headquartered in Grand Cayaman, the Cayman Islands.



Companies Mentioned



Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/146753/greenlight-capital-re-ltd-glre-company-profile-and-swot-analysis.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###