Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Investo Notice: Investigation over Potential Securities Laws Violations

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2022 -- Greenpro Capital Corp is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether certain statements by Greenpro Capital Corp. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Malaysia based Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China.



On May 6, 2022, Greenpro Capital Corp. disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") that "[o]n March 25, 2022, the Company's management, together with the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors, made a determination that disclosure should be made and action should be taken to prevent further reliance on the Company's previously issued unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2021, June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2021 included in its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q (the "Form 10-Qs") filed with the [SEC] on May 17, 2021, August 10, 2021 and November 10, 2021, respectively." Specifically, Greenpro Capital Corp. stated that "[i]n the Form 10-Qs, the Company erroneously recorded the sale of one unit of real estate property in Hong Kong."



Shares of Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ) declined to $0.30 per share on May 25, 2022.



