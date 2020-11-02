Greensboro-Based Boutique to Host Virtual Fashion Show to Launch Holiday Line

Greensboro, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/02/2020 -- With COVID-19 unfortunately still being a major cause for a global decrease for in-store shopping trends and a rise in online shopping one local Women's boutique is bringing their new holiday collection to shoppers both locally and globally via a virtual fashion show that will be streamed live.



"Everyone with access to Facebook and YouTube will be able to watch the show across the world as we premier our Holiday line," said Melanie Gotfried, Owner of Cozy Calla Lily Boutique.



A very limited number of VIP guests will be invited to experience the show in-person and have the opportunity to shop for the new holiday collection in-store after the show ends. The holiday collection will also be available at the same time for online shoppers at CozyCallaLily.com



The virtual fashion show will take place on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at 6 PM EST and be available to watch on the Cozy Calla Lily Facebook and YouTube pages. For additional information about the show or press inquiries for private access, please contact Allen Gottfried at allen@cozycallalily.com as limited credentials are available.



Cozy Calla Lily offers online and in-store shopping with many precautions put in place to provide a safe in-store experience including hand sanitizer, free masks for shoppers in need, cleaning of clothing and fitting rooms after each use, masked employees and free in-store or curbside pickup of orders.



About Cozy Calla Lily Boutique

Cozy Calla Lily Boutique is a women's clothing store in Greensboro NC and an online boutique featuring small-batch trendy, affordable and uniquely beautiful clothing and accessories to inspire women to look and feel beautiful every day.



