Greensboro Dentists Making Internet a Dental Resource

Greensboro, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2013 -- Finding a dentist can be overwhelming and learning about dental issues can be a chore on the internet. The internet promises knowledge at one's fingertips, but often the knowledge is obscured through advertising or not reliable. Local Greensboro dentist David Sullivan aims to change all that by becoming the internet's most reliable and easy to navigate dental resource for Greensboro, NC residents.



As people are able to retain more information when they can see it, Dr. Sullivan had the site redesigned to incorporate more photos and to include video resources for patients. He has also started blogging articles about things such as gingivitis and periodontal disease in an effort to educate patients prior to their visiting his office.



Fear of the dentist ranks high on the list of fears people have. Dr. Sullivan believes most of this is fear of the unknown and by providing his patients with information via the internet, he is looking to make them more comfortable and ease these fears.



“Our mission is to serve our patients with the best dental services possible warmth, compassion and commitment to quality,” says Sullivan. “Our goal is to maintain a caring and calm environment for everyone with all staff members unified in the effort to deliver excellent dental services and to insure each patient is as comfortable as possible.”



Located between Holden, Benjamin Pkwy and Battleground Ave., Greensboro Dentistry is easy to get to and has plenty of parking. And if past reviews are any measurement, Dr. Sullivan's staff is successful at carrying out their goals of “providing the very best dental care to you and your family, offering state-of-the-art services with a gentle hand.” They provide a full range of services, from the latest cosmetic dentistry techniques to the most advanced methods in tooth restoration and tooth replacement.



Dr. David R Sullivan DDS

2713 Pinedale Rd.

Greensboro NC 27408

Phone: 336-288-8745

email: drsullivan@greensboro-dentists.net