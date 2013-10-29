Greenstein and Milbauer, LLP Highlights the Dangers of Distracted Driving

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- Statistics gathered by the National Highway Traffic Administration show that 43,000 people die every year in this country due to injuries suffered in a car accident. In addition, 2.9 million suffer light or severe injuries and car accidents kill a child approximately once every three minutes. "Anyone injured in a vehicular accident should contact a New York Lawyer Specializing in Auto Accidents immediately to ensure fair compensation is received for these injuries,” Tom Desmond of Greenstein and Milbauer, LLP declares.



Distracted driving continues to be a problem in America and involves many activities, not just talking or texting on a cell phone. According to Distraction.gov, distracted driving includes texting, use a mobile device, eating, drinking, grooming, using a navigation system, adjusting an audio player and talking to passengers. In 2011, 3,331 people were killed in a crash involving a distracted driver, while another 387,000 were injured. "If you are the victim of a distracted driver, contact a personal injury attorney immediately for assistance in handling your case,” Desmond continues.



Distraction.gov also found that, on average, 660,000 drivers, at any given time during daylight hours, are making use of a mobile device while driving, which increases their risk of being involved in an accident by three times. When a driver sends or receives a text message, he or she takes their eyes off the road for approximately 4.6 seconds, which is the same as driving the length of a football field blind while moving at 55 miles per hour. "Drivers typically don 't realize the significance of sending or receiving a text message, answering a cell phone or making a call and innocent people are injured or die as a result. When you have been injured in a motor vehicle accident, as a result of distracted driving or anything else, seek legal help immediately to ensure you get the compensation you deserve, " Desmond goes on to say.



New York Insurance Law allows for compensation in a no-fault car accident to help those injured in a vehicle accident receive money for medical expenses and losses immediately after an accident, yet many consumers don 't understand this law and how it works.



Distribution of these funds occurs even if the injured party is partially at fault for the accident and yet there are limitations on the distribution of funds. Economic losses must exceed $50,000 or the injury must be deemed serious before the funds are released and auto body repair isn’t covered. "An injured party must understand the no-fault insurance laws and how they apply to their situation and a No Fault Car Accident Attorney in New York City can be of great assistance in understanding these laws and navigating the legal system,” Desmond explains.



About Greenstein and Milbauer, LLP

Greenstein and Milbauer, LLP offers the experience, professionalism and accessibility clients want and need when facing a law suit. The attorneys bring more than 15 years of personal injury legal experience each to a case and work directly with clients to handle all aspects of the personal injury case, from litigation (when called for) to filing paperwork necessary to the case. A partner handles each case, making use of the top-notch team of experienced personal injury attorneys, paralegals, investigators and professional support staff to ensure each client receives superior representation at all times.