Greenvale Lends a Helping Hand to Macmillan Cancer Support

Cambridgeshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2012 -- Greenvale AP, the leading potato supplier has provided help for over 350 families who have been affected by cancer, through their very generous donation of £64,677 to the UK charity called Macmillan Cancer Support, over the course of the last 24 months.



As a result of this, Greenvale were presented with an award from the charity, the Macmillan Corporate Challenge award, by Aileen Stewart, its fundraising manager. Stewart stated that cancer brings with it many hidden costs, especially for patients who are unable to continue working as a result of the disease. The funds provided by Greenvale AP were used to assist cancer sufferers with things such as transport costs to and from the hospital for treatment, as well as with everyday things such as heating bills and the replacement of broken appliances. Stewart pointed out that those who are suffering from this illness shouldn’t have to worry about these basic needs being met, and Macmillan is there to help ease these types of concerns.



Angus Armstrong, the chief executive of Greenvale has said that they have been delighted to offer help to Macmillan Cancer Support, as this charity had been chosen by its staff for the past two years. The charity, Armstrong said, does incredible work and he and his company staff were honoured to be a part of such a worthwhile cause. Armstrong added that he was most impressed by how hard working and enthusiastic his own staff had been regarding raising funds for the charity.



The company organised several different fundraising events which raised just over £30,000. This figure was then topped up by the company, to bring the total to £64,677. Some of the events included a golf challenge, a ‘Zumbathon’, a bric-a-brac sale, bumper bike rides, barbeques, a triathlon and the production of a staff calendar.



The company usually votes for a different charity every year however they have chosen to continue their support of Macmillan for two years in a row, as in recent times, they have lost a number of long serving employees to cancer, and many of the other staff members have had family members affected by the disease. As such, the charity is of particular importance to the company.



About Greenvale AP

Greenvale are one of the UK’s leading suppliers of fresh potatoes, with three fresh packing sites and one processing site strategically located in the key potato growing regions.



