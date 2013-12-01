Greenvaper Technology Encourages More Companies to Start E-Cigarette Business with Their E-Cigarette Wholesale Supplies

Zhengzhou, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/01/2013 -- Several recent studies establish that e-cigarettes are a healthier alternative for smokers. People have now started realizing the benefits of this harmless eco-friendly product that doesn’t use tobacco. The demand for electronic cigarettes is growing day by day, which shows that a business of selling electronic cigarettes has huge potentials. Companies across the globe that want to trade e-cigarettes can now take advantage of the e-cigarette wholesale company, Greenvaper Technology Co. Ltd. The China based company has a huge range of green smoking products and accessories that it supplies at wholesale prices.



According to the company, the objective is to promote the use of herbal based e-cigs that do not harm the human health and the environment as well. They supply wholesale electronic cigarettes to different companies and stores and help them to be part of this flourishing business. According to some reports, the sale of tobacco based cigarettes is falling down while the demand for e-cigarettes is picking up. Experts thus maintain that more people now prefer to buy electronic cigarettes instead of buying a tobacco based product.



Thus, e-cigarette is becoming increasingly popular among the modern generation. This shows that people are becoming more health conscious and sensitive towards the environment. This new breed of health-conscious people prefers to choose harmless smoking alternative and any company entering the business of e-cigarettes will reap huge benefits. And Greenvaper Technology can supply them a range of products at affordable prices to help increase their profit margin.



Companies interested in importing electronic cigarettes China will find Greenvaper Technology as the reliable and affordable wholesale supplier. The company has a complete array of E-cigarettes, e-cigarette battery, e-cigarette atomizer, e-liquid and other accessories. They supply herbal based natural wholesale e-liquid in different size bottles that can help meet the needs of different consumers.



These products help businesses to please the end-consumers and help emerge as the leading supplier of green smoking products in their local areas. Anyone interested in starting his/her own business of e-cigarettes can visit the website www.super-e-cigarette.com



About Greenvaper Technology Co. Ltd

Greenvaper Technology Co. Ltd offers a large range of E-cigarettes, e-cigarette battery, e-cigarette atomizer and other accessories at wholesale prices. All products are of best quality in the market and are supplied from the original manufacturing company in China. They supply their products to the retailers across the globe and maintain low pricing, helping retailers to increase their profitability.



For Media Inquiries

Contact Person: Rob

Telephone: 0086-13838539707

Email: info@greenvaper.com

Website: www.super-e-cigarette.com

Skype: cigarette001