Carrigtwohill, Ireland -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- Greenveldt Ltd. offers an impeccable service for indoor plants maintenance in Cork and with a free consultation on each project. The company makes an initial visit with a detailed proposal and quotation to reflect the clients’ requirements along with the companies’ Health and Safety Statement, Tax Clearance Certificate and Letter of Insurance cover.



Further, they focus on each project on an individual basis and their main aim is to emphasize on the main issues like, client’s wishes, interior design, location of displays and environment conditions. Also, they recommend to customers that in situations where no natural light is present or is a cold location, one can use an artificial tree.



The company offers a rental package to customers for the Christmas display in Cork and further includes an initial consultation and proposal with a quotation, which primarily focuses on client’s ideas, exterior/interior building design, installation and removal of selected Christmas material.



While discussing about various strategies for Christmas display, a spokesperson from Greenveldt Ltd. mentions, “Projects would be installed on an agreed date during October/November/December with removal in January. The rental pricing includes all material with regard to the artificial garland/wreath/tress/decorations /installation process and any breakdowns during the holiday period. In general, depending on the project design, the material is then selected appropriately to fulfil the proposed concept. You have the choice of different coloured, festive Led low voltage lights, the choice of flashing or static settings and decorations.”



Additionally, they suggest clients to provide exterior sockets concerning any exterior lighting.



About Greenveldt Ltd.

Greenveldt Ltd. is located five minutes’ drive from the Jack Lynch Tunnel on N25 at Unit 6, Carrigtohill Industrial Estate, Cork and clients are welcome to visit the Showrooms by appointment. Their diverse clientele include executive offices, supermarkets, bars, restaurants and government bodies. The company was set up in the autumn of 2001 and is managed by Paul Kelleher. Paul and his experienced team of five members of staff enjoy a reputation for prompt and reliable work and courteous and responsive customer service. They heartily thank their valued customers for the continuing support over the years.



For more information, please visit- www.greenveldt.ie