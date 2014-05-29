Greenveldt Ltd. Offers Indoor Office Plants Rental in Cork to Warm Up the Surrounding of Workplace

Carrigtwohill, Ireland -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- Greenveldt Ltd. is now offering the most beautiful range of indoor office plants rental in Cork. Greenveldt Ltd. is an Irish based company located in Cork that specialises in indoor plants, Christmas displays and outdoor displays. The company is well known for delivering the most spectacular range of these products. They offer mesmerising plants on a rental basis for government offices, restaurants, supermarkets, executive offices, bars, and many more.



The company ardently helps offices and other workplaces to enhance the beauty of their ambience by offering them free consulting services and assist them to have the right plants which suit their office surroundings. The company is also on the spree of delivering a wonderful variety of indoor and outdoor plants as well as Christmas displays. Not only they help clients to get the right plant for their office, but they also offer indoor plants maintenance in Cork.



Talking more about the services of Greenveldt Ltd., one of their representatives stated, “As a general rule of thumb most tropical plants are available in a range of sizes and sourced directly from growers in Holland. Equally planters are available in a range of materials, colours, shapes, sizes and finishes. Each project is accessed on an individual basis. During this consultation process a number of issues are discussed such as the client wishes, interior design, location of displays and environment conditions. In situations where no natural light is present or a cold location, an artificial tree may be recommended.”



About Greenveldt Ltd.

Greenveldt Ltd. is a renowned company which specialises in indoor plants, outdoor plants and Christmas displays. The company is situated in Cork, Ireland. They have a lively collection of varied types of plants in their showroom. They are catering the planting need of offices, bars, supermarkets, restaurants, etc. They procure plants directly from the growers of Holland. Customers are requested to visit their showroom to witness their breath-taking collection of plants that will definitely brighten up the office environment.



For more information, please visit http://www.greenveldt.ie



Contact Details:

No.6, Carrigtwohill Industrial Estate, Carrigtwohill Co.cork, Tel: 353214389325