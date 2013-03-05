Greenville, Sc Wedding Photographer Josh Jones Honored with South Carolina Wedding Photographer of the Year Award

Greenville, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2013 -- Josh Jones of J. Jones Photography, based in Greenville, SC, was recently named by the South Carolina Association of Wedding Photographers (SCAWP) as the "2012 South Carolina Wedding Photographer of the Year" at their annual state wide contest held this year in Columbia, SC.



Each year dozens of wedding photographers across South Carolina submit a portfolio of twenty images taken over the previous year. The portfolios are kept anonymous and are critiqued by an award-winning panel of judges based on both technical excellence and emotional impact. The overall winner of the judging each year is named "South Carolina Wedding Photographer of the Year." All photographs must be taken in the previous year and must be an original capture (not a compilation of images).



Josh Jones lead photographer for J. Jones Photography, said “It is a complete honor to be awarded such a title. My thanks goes out to my talented wife Debra for all her help assisting me at weddings, the amazing skill God has given me, and of course all the awesome couples that I've had the chance to work with over the past year.”



About J. Jones Photography

J. Jones Photography has been documenting weddings throughout the country for the past seven years. They specialize in capturing unique, modern wedding day images that focus in on the emotion and excitement behind the day. They photograph weddings with the belief that beautiful, timeless images should be created in-camera, without having to resort to spending hours in Photoshop trying to make the image look "cool". By focusing less on the traditional, staged photos of the day, they are freed up to capture candid images that evoke the emotional aspects of the day. J. Jones Photography is available for travel both domestically and internationally. More information about J. Jones Photography can be found on their site at http://www.joshjonesphoto.com/ . For more information about the annual contest and to view the official results visit the SCAWP site at: http://www.scawpj.com/ .



Contact: Josh Jones

Title: Wedding Photographer

Company: J. Jones Photography

Company Website: http://www.joshjonesphoto.com

Phone Number: 864-477-9171

Email Address: josh@joshjonesphoto.com