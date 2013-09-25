Greenway Medical Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:GWAY) Investor Alert: Investigation of Takeover at $20.35

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors, who currently hold shares of Greenway Medical Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:GWAY) shares, was announced concerning whether the takeover of Greenway Medical Technologies, Inc. by Vitera Healthcare Solutions, LLC for $20.35 per NYSE:GWAY share is unfair to NYSE:GWAY stockholders.



Investors who purchased shares of the Greenway Medical Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:GWAY) and currently hold any of those NYSE:GWAY shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain officers and directors of Greenway Medical Technologies, Inc. breached their fiduciary duties owed to NYSE:GWAY investors in connection with the proposed acquisition.



On Sep. 23, 2013, Greenway Medical Technologies, Inc announced an agreement which will result in the combination of the businesses of Greenway Medical Technologies and Vitera Healthcare Solutions, LLC. Under the terms of the agreement, Vista Equity Partners, which owns Vitera Healthcare Solutions, will pay Greenway Medical Technologies stockholders $20.35 in cash for each share of NYSE:GWAY common stock they hold. The all-cash transaction is valued at approximately$644 million.



However, given that certain of Greenway’s stockholders who collectively own approximately 50.9% of Greenway’s outstanding shares have already agreed to tender their shares into the offer, and vote their shares in favor of the definitive merger agreement and the merger, subject to certain terms and conditions, the investigation concerns whether the Greenway Medical Technologies Board of Directors undertook an adequate sales process, adequately shopped the company before entering into the transaction, maximized shareholder value by negotiating the best price, and acted in the shareholders' best interests in connection with the proposed sale. Furthermore, the investigation concerns whether the $20.35-offer is unfair to NYSE:GWAY stockholders.



On Sept. 23, 2013, NYSE: GWAY shares closed at $17.13 per share.



Those who are current investors in Greenway Medical Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:GWAY) and purchased their Greenway Medical Technologies shares prior to the announcement, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Joelle Day

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com