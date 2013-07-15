GreenWay Pergolas Offer No Obligation Quotes

New Holland, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/15/2013 -- Pergolas are a great way for homeowners to spruce up the appearance of their backyard and add a place to sit and relax with guests. Homeowners have enjoyed the vinyl pergolas at GreenWay Pergolas for many years, and now GreenWay is pleased to announce the addition of a no obligation quote request to their website.



When customers want to buy pergola kits , they do not always know exactly how they want the structure to look. There are so many options when it comes to custom building a pergola, that sometimes the customer needs assistance in choosing the right options for their vinyl pergolas. Customers can visit GreenWay’s website and create their own custom pergolas and get the design the way they want it to look. The customer can then use the online, no obligation quote request form and find out exactly how much it will cost to have the pergola built the way the customer wants it. This allows customers to explore several different construction options, without being locked into a purchasing decision.



Customers will also be informed of the total cost of delivery of the unit to the home, so the customer will not be surprised at the cost. Unlike many other things that are purchased online, pergolas are heavy and their shipping cost is more than most people might be used to seeing. The pergola kits are shipped directly to the customer’s home, so there are no middlemen and no retailers that have to be involved in the price of the pergola.



GreenWay is able to deliver anywhere in the continental United States where people buy pergola kits . The high quality of the vinyl pergolas at GreenWay make the cost of shipping worth the expense, and the no obligation price quote will help homeowners plan their pergola costs before the purchase is ever made.



