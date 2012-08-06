Greenwich Management President Anwar Barbouti Announces Finalizing of 19 out of 20 Lease Agreements

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2012 -- Anwar Barbouti, President of Greenwich Management Co announced signing of agreement for 19 of the 20 leasing spaces. The news confirms early signs of recovery in Real estate and commercial property management in Houston.



The Plaza has been cited as one of the most prominent commercial realty projects in Houston following the real-estate crisis. “The prime location of Uptown Houston notwithstanding, The Plaza was one of the most rewarding projects of my career. Our success definitely bodes well for commercial property management market in Houston” said Anwar Barbouti, while addressing the local media. The project spanned both redevelopment and expansion.



Commercial property Management felt the brunt of the 2009 crisis in real-estate market. Many retailers defaulted on signed contracts and many had to forgo their existing business due to dwindling sales. Mr Barbouti has seen the crisis first hand, having consulted and worked for many of those projects - “It was definitely one of the toughest times for many real estate companies, but we have managed to steer clear of troubled waters with the addition of successful ventures like the Plaza and Post Oak Corner.”



High per capita income and traditionally stronger economy in the uptown area around the Plaza has been the prime reason for traditional success of commercial real estate in the region. With the steady recovery, these factors have again come to forefront making investment in realty an attractive business opportunity. The 19 leasing spaces have been taken up by both National and regional tenants. The last available spot for lease in the Plaza is about 27, 000 sq ft in area.



“Having demonstrated the results with The Plaza, we were able to take up more challenging projects like Post Oak Corner. I have no doubt that we will be seen at forefront of commercial real estate management following its completion. At present we are also exploring new projects with some of the biggest players in Texas” said a beaming Mr Anwar Barbouti.



Mr Barbouti is President of Greenwich Management Co, Inc, Houston. He joined the company in 2005, following his stint as Secretary and Director at Hinterhome Properties Ltd. London. In professional circles, he is known for his expertise in planning, investment, management and leasing of retail projects. He has worked and consulted on many leading projects including The Plaza.



