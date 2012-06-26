Hollywood Comes to the Hudson Valley

Village of Greenwood Lake, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2012 -- The village of Greenwood Lake, New York (GWL) welcomed locals to a special red carpet premiere of Rob Reiner’s film “The Magic of Belle Isle.” The starring cast includes Hollywood icons Morgan Freeman and Virginia Madsen who took up residency in Greenwood Lake where the movie was filmed last summer. The special pre-screening allowed for the “Re-coming of age story” to be projected on a massive lakeside screen as a thank you to the community residents for their hospitality. Director Rob Reiner and Morgan Freeman sent a personalized preview to the film that documented their unforgettable experiences while shooting in GWL and showed immense gratitude and admiration for the most stunning enclave in the Hudson Valley.



Greenwood Lake’s Mayor, Barbara Moore, hosted a tour of three dream lake homes used on set of the movie that will move into theaters July 6th nationwide. “Its a film about us, all of us, to give the world a glimpse of our extraordinary community” says, Moore. Each house on set sits along side the eastern side of the beautiful nine-mile lake. Just 45 miles north of New York City, Greenwood Lake is considered the “gateway to the Hudson Valley.”



Two hundred V.I.P guests and local news reporters were treated to local wine and cheese as the red carpet lead them in front of the projection screen provided by FunFlicks, that sat just a few feet off the lake’s edge. At 8:30 pm the sun hid behind the mountains and treated everyone to the beautiful views that locals and tourists alike worship each evening.



Local business owners cheered as their store fronts appeared on the big screen. Recent Hollywood adoration for Greenwood Lake, New York raises small businesses and tourism numbers that the picturesque village sees all four seasons. Real estate interest from New York City professionals is also expected to spark from the increasing recognition of this waterfront community.



“There just might be something special about this place”, says Morgan Freeman in his movie role. From celebrity locals like Derek Jeter and Sutton Foster, movie sets for Hollywood films, and the warm hearted residents its safe to say there is undoubtedly something special and magical about Greenwood Lake, New York.



