Greet the New Year with a Fruit Basket from Regalo Manila

Quezon City, NCR -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2013 -- It was just after Christmas and things are still busy at Regalo Manila. After sending hundreds of grocery baskets and gift items to their clients, the company is now getting ready for fruits basket orders for the coming New Year celebrations.



It is a Filipino tradition to have a fruits basket at the table on New Year’s Day. This fruits basket should contain 12 different fruits to signify each month of the year. Most of the fruits are round as this shape symbolizes prosperity. However, due to the limitations of fruit availability, some people make do with less-than-round fruits like apples and pears.



Fortunately, OFWs and foreigners can now supply their loved ones with fruits baskets. Regalo Manila has a huge selection of baskets that has different types of fruits in season. They deliver this item nationwide. So as long as the client has ordered early, it will be delivered on time to their loved ones.



However, Regalo Manila is expecting a huge flow of orders before New Year’s Day. This is why they have implemented a policy where they will only accept orders for New Year’s Day for only a certain period of time. For Metro Manila deliveries, they will be accepting orders until December 30, 2013. And for provincial deliveries, they will only be accepting orders until December 27, 2013.



All orders made for Metro Manila will be delivered personally. This means that there will be a delivery man who will personally deliver the basket to the client’s desired location.



Provincial deliveries, however, are delivered via courier. This means that recipients can expect their baskets to be packed in a box and shipped via a courier.



With these, Regalo Manila still continues to satisfy their clients. While they cannot guarantee that the fruits will reach the recipients in good condition especially in such a busy time, they still implement a replacement policy where they replace fruits that no longer look good or are no longer edible.



With five years of rich experience in the gift giving industry, anyone can trust Regalo Manila to deliver their gifts on time and in good condition. It is in their dedication to good service to always provide top quality services that OFWs and foreigners can recommend to their loved ones.